Which Mario Badescu product is best?

For many years, brands emphasized covering flaws rather than healing skin. Recently, however, beauty treatments have switched to starting with healthy skin. Mario Badescu is a classic cult brand has a philosophy of providing simple, effective skin care. It’s known for its old-school labels and product names as well as for its affordability.

Many high-profile influencers and celebrities have adopted and promoted the brand in the past few years, bringing it forward from its cult status and into the limelight. A favorite is Mario Badescu Drying Lotion.

What to know before you buy a Mario Badescu product

History

Mario Badescu founded his namesake brand in a two-room Manhattan apartment in 1967, back when skin care was the realm for professionals. An aesthetician, Badescu was inspired by the tradition of European facial skin care. More than 50 years later, skin care has boomed and the brand is going strong. After Badescu passed away in the 1980s, Morise Cabasso purchased the company and it has stayed in the family since. For more affordable skin care options, check out the BestReviews guide to best skin care value sets.

Skin concerns

Acne: Acne-prone skin requires skin care that cleanses the skin without stripping everything from it. Consistency is vital in a skin care regimen for acne-prone skin, not just in-the-moment spot treatments.

Aging: Aging is a natural process, so anti-aging skin care doesn’t fight aging but protects the skin from external factors that can prematurely age it. Sun protection is critical, as is moisturizing. Products with high SPF are the best ways of preventing skin damage.

Oiliness: Oily skin requires balance. Products that contain alpha hydroxy acids or other minerals can help with removing excess oil from the skin.

Dryness: Dry skin needs intensive moisturizing. Gentle hydroxy acids can help prep the skin to absorb more heavy-duty moisturizers.

Sensitivity: Sensitive skin responds best to mild products, especially fragrance-free options and those lacking harsher chemicals and ingredients. All skin is different, so those with sensitive skin will benefit from patch testing.

What to look for in a quality Mario Badescu product

Ingredients

Mario Badescu products contain both botanical and ingredients for more personalized skin care. Go by your skin type and skin issues to find ingredients that work for you. For example, gentler botanicals such as chamomile are better for sensitive skin.

Scents

Pick scents that won’t bother you. Fragranced products can irritate some skin, but it can often depend on the product or fragrance, so look at all the options available, including the ingredients. There are a wide variety of scents from which to choose.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mario Badescu product

Mario Badescu products are affordable as a whole, although price varies. Expect to spend as little as $7-$10 for facial sprays and toners and $40-$50 for items like serums.

Mario Badescu product FAQ

Are Mario Badescu products cruelty-free?

A. Mario Badescu products are cruelty-free, as stated on its website. It doesn’t test on animals or allow testing of its products on its behalf. It also doesn’t sell in retail stores in areas that require animal testing.

Are Mario Badescu products vegan?

A. Mario Badescu is not vegan, although some products are. The products aren’t clearly marked vegan or non-vegan, so it may take some digging to find the status.

Are Mario Badescu products safe for sensitive skin?

A. It depends on the product. As a brand focused on skin care for all skin types, Mario Badescu has a line for sensitive skin with gentler ingredients. Not all products are suitable for sensitive skin, so always patch test before using a new product.

Mario Badescu drying lotion how-to-use guide

Mario Badescu’s drying lotion is a classic product with a stand-out two-tone solution that is pink on the bottom and transparent on the top. It’s one of the original products formulated in the 1960s that has stuck around for decades because it works.

Don’t mix or shake the bottle. The drying lotion is meant to be separated. Before bed, after cleansing the skin, take a cotton swab and swipe it into the pink part at the bottom before pulling it up through the clear liquid. This combination of the two components is what will clear up your acne. Apply it to the spot you want gone. Don’t rub it in. Leave the drying lotion on overnight before rinsing it off in the morning. Keep an eye out for skin irritation.

What’s the best Mario Badescu product to buy?

Top Mario Badescu product

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

What you need to know: The is the brand’s most iconic product and a quick fix for breakouts.

What you’ll love: This drying lotion is an old-school, effective solution for irritating spots. It comes in a glass bottle.

What you should consider: It can irritate sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Mario Badescu product for the money

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

What you need to know: The Mario Badescu product that initially went viral with influencers in the 2010s is known for its skin-soothing effect and vibrant pink color.

What you’ll love: It’s a low-priced facial spray that includes botanical ingredients for skin health. It’s refreshing and simple.

What you should consider: Some aren’t fans of the plastic packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner

What you need to know: This is a mild, alcohol-free toner to brighten and balance the skin.

What you’ll love: It contains alpha hydroxy acids for resurfacing and balancing the skin.

What you should consider: Alpha hydroxy acids increase sun sensitivity, so avoid sun exposure as long as you’re using this product. It may be too strong for those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.