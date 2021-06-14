After showering with a gentle body wash, always remember to apply moisturizer to lock in moisture and help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier.

Body wash for sensitive skin

When you have sensitive skin, everything you put it on has the potential to cause redness, itching and other irritation — even something as seemingly harmless as your body wash.

Body wash is supposed to smell good, but many popular formulas are loaded with chemical fragrances to give them their great scent. Those ingredients can be enemy number one if you have sensitive skin, so you need a gentle formula that can help soothe and hydrate the skin while effectively cleaning it.

This roundup lists some of the best body washes for sensitive skin that can get you clean without any irritation.

Characteristics of good body wash for sensitive skin

When you’re choosing a body wash for sensitive skin, simple is best. Look for formulas that aren’t loaded with chemicals and artificial fragrances. Unscented body wash is usually your best bet because synthetic fragrances are among the worst culprits for irritating sensitive skin.

You should also look for a body wash that adds moisture to the skin and helps repair its natural protective barrier. Some can even help soothe existing irritation. Formulas with ingredients like oatmeal, squalene, aloe, shea butter, coconut oil and cocoa butter are excellent choices. You may also prefer body wash that uses plant-based cleansers rather than chemical options.

The best body wash for sensitive skin 2021

Puracy Natural Body Wash

This gentle body wash is 99.3% plant-based, featuring vegan cleansing agents and vegetable-derived moisturizers. It doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, perfumes or dyes and actually helps preserve the skin’s natural oils. It produces a rich foam but rinses clean with no residue.

Sold by Amazon

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Wash

Made with natural botanicals like bamboo, rosewater and cannabis oil, this herbal body wash doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates or artificial fragrances. The formula also features oatmeal to help soothe inflammation and irritation. It’s 100% vegetarian and Leaping Bunny certified as cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon

Nécessaire The Body Wash

This luxurious body wash boasts a multivitamin formula that won’t irritate the skin and actually helps nourish it. It contains niacinamide to cleanse, balance and nourish the skin and features a clean-rinsing gel texture. It’s available in an unscented formula and essential oil blends with eucalyptus or sandalwood scents.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Violet Grey

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

This gentle body wash is an ideal option if your sensitive skin is acting up. It’s allergy-tested, dye-free and soap-free, making it suitable for daily use. It also contains oatmeal to soothe and relieve dry, itchy skin. The formula is fragrance-free and doesn’t strip the skin’s natural moisture barrier when cleaning it.

Sold by Amazon

Nivea Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body Wash

Specifically made for men with sensitive skin, this body wash is soap-free and dye-free. It doesn’t contain any alcohol, so it doesn’t dry out the skin or leave it feeling stripped. The formula is versatile enough to work as a shampoo.

Sold by Amazon

Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance-Free Shampoo & Wash

This fragrance-free, plant-based body wash is gentle enough to be used on sensitive baby skin. It features natural oat protein to help soothe and nourish the skin, and coconut, cocoa and shea butter to hydrate. It’s free of gluten, soy, dairy, parabens and phthalates.

Sold by Ulta, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

A mild, pH-balanced formula, this body wash features plant-based moisturizers to help hydrate the skin as it cleans. It’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, so it’s unlikely to irritate even the most sensitive of skin. It’s PETA-certified as cruelty-free and comes in a 100% recycled bottle.

Sold by Amazon

Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Dermatologist tested, this body wash doesn’t contain any dyes, fragrances, parabens or other common chemical irritants. It’s soap-free and oil-free but can still effectively remove dirt and oil. It also suds up well in both soft and hard water.

Sold by Amazon and Lovely Skin

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

This soap-free, sulfate-free body wash hydrates as it cleans, leaving your skin soft and supple. It contains essential ceramides to help strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin. The formula is also non-comedogenic, so you don’t have to worry about clogged pores.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Hempz Sensitive Skin Calming Herbal Body Wash

Made with 100% natural hemp seed oil, this body wash can help calm sensitive skin and prevent irritation. It also contains natural oatmeal to soothe dry skin and is paraben- and gluten-free. The creamy formula creates a rich lather that rinses clean.

Sold by Ulta

Shea Radiance African Black Soap Body Wash

Featuring traditional African black soap, this body wash can detoxify the skin without stripping it of moisture. It contains antioxidants to protect the skin, colloidal oatmeal to soothe and shea butter and coconut oil to moisturize. It’s an excellent option for those with sensitive, dry or eczema-prone skin.

Sold by Amazon

Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Soothing Body Wash

This extremely mild, dermatologist tested body wash is gentle enough for daily use even if you have sensitive skin. It features aloe vera to soothe the skin and moisturizers for extra hydration, so your skin doesn’t feel dry or tight after cleansing. The formula is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

Sold by Amazon

Curél Itch Defense Calming Body Wash

If you’re struggling with itchy skin, this soothing body wash can help bring relief. It’s soap-free to avoid stripping the skin but still offers a rich lather. The included jojoba and olive oils help hydrate the skin to restore its natural moisture. It’s also earned a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

Sold by Amazon

SweetSpot Labs Unscented Gentle Wash

This fragrance-free body wash boasts a rich, creamy formula that contains plenty of antioxidants to protect the skin. It’s also sulfate-free to avoid stripping the skin of moisture and features shea butter, apricot oil and jojoba oil to hydrate. The formula is cruelty-free.

Sold by Ulta

