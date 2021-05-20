The best mattress in 2021

Most luxury mattress companies offer a sleep trial. These may span from one month up to a year, and allows you to test out the mattress to see if it fits your exact needs.

Best mattresses 2021

A mattress is a long-term investment in your overall health and well-being. A quality night’s sleep provides myriad benefits to the body and mind, which all begins with the right mattress. The best mattresses of 2021 may relieve aches and pains, control temperature and contour your body, while an incompatible mattress can leave you feeling sore and tired in the morning, even if you don’t remember waking up.

It’s crucial to find the mattress that matches your body type, lifestyle and sleeping habits. Our best pick for most individuals is the comprehensive Ghostbed 3D Matrix. While buying a mattress is no simple task, our guide is here to help with everything you need to know to find the right one.

Key features of the best mattress

Mattresses are no small purchase, so you must look into a few critical items before shopping. This will point you in the best direction and keep you from becoming overwhelmed.

Mattress type

Innerspring : These models feature coils and springs to provide support. Typically inexpensive, they are ideal for those seeking pressure relief, along with individuals who prefer to sleep atop a mattress instead of within. The mattress’s effectiveness will vary with the quality and quantity of the springs and coils; individually-pocketed coils are ideal.

: These models feature coils and springs to provide support. Typically inexpensive, they are ideal for those seeking pressure relief, along with individuals who prefer to sleep atop a mattress instead of within. The mattress’s effectiveness will vary with the quality and quantity of the springs and coils; individually-pocketed coils are ideal. Foam : These options have exploded in popularity over the last ten years. Foam mattresses are often slightly softer than innerspring options, cradling and conforming to the body to provide complete comfort. Various types of foam may be used, including memory foam that contours, pricier polyfoam that offers more longevity and breathability and luxury latex that champions responsiveness and cool sleep.

: These options have exploded in popularity over the last ten years. Foam mattresses are often slightly softer than innerspring options, cradling and conforming to the body to provide complete comfort. Various types of foam may be used, including memory foam that contours, pricier polyfoam that offers more longevity and breathability and luxury latex that champions responsiveness and cool sleep. Hybrid: These most expensive options often triumph as the best type of mattress available, and we agree. They combine an innerspring base with one or more foam layers on top to create a versatile and adaptable bed that caters to all users. A hybrid is frequently the best mattress for combination sleepers and the best mattress choice for couples.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position determines how soft or firm your mattress should be as it impacts the alignment of your neck and spine. Stomach sleepers should seek out something firm that prevents their stomach, and thus spine, from sinking too deep. The best mattress for side sleepers contours the body and gives a bit, typically around medium-soft. Back sleepers, already in the ideal position, will find comfort and support across the spectrum.

Size

There are six standard mattress sizes, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king. Twin and full options are best for teens or students, along with those with limited space, while most adults and couples should seek out the best queen or king mattress available. Keep in mind that as size increases, so does the price. You’ll also need appropriately-sized sheets and comforters.

Top-rated mattresses

Cooling technology

An increase in temperature or humidity can lead to excessive movement and discomfort during sleep, disturbing not only you but others in the bed. As such, most luxury mattress companies integrate cooling technology. Some foam options are infused with gel or graphite, particularly memory foam that tends to trap heat. Other brands use open-cell foam to increase airflow. Innerspring layers naturally allow for air circulation, though individually-pocketed springs provide maximum movement.

Motion isolation

For those sleeping with a partner, seek out mattresses that limit motion and isolate movement. This is particularly useful for two people on different sleep schedules, allowing one person to move around on their side without disturbing the other.

Edge support

For those who prefer softer mattresses, you may still want to seek out models that are firmer along the side. Some mattresses enhance support around the edge so that you can get into and out of bed easily, especially useful for those individuals who may suffer from chronic pain or need a bit more help.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress

A quality hybrid queen mattress will cost $800-$1500 depending on how many layers are incorporated. Innerspring and foam models will typically run cheaper.

Mattress FAQ

How do I protect my mattress?

A. We recommend investing in a mattress protector to prevent dust, dirt and other particles from penetrating the surface. Most options also block liquids. If anything seeps in, it can accelerate the mattress’s deterioration and hurt its cooling or comfort features. Rotate your bed every few months to allow for even usage all around. Some users recommend sprinkling the mattress with baking soda and letting it air out for 24 hours to deodorize it as well.

What’s the ideal mattress thickness?

A. Most mattresses are 8-12 inches thick. A 10-inch mattress best serves the average-size person. Heavier individuals will want a thicker option, while slighter individuals can go thinner. A mattress that is too thin will wear out more quickly as coils may struggle over time, and foam may sag. Conversely, a thicker mattress may not provide the comfort features, with individuals resting atop instead of being conformed to by the mattress.

Top mattresses in 2021

Top mattress

Ghostbed 3D Matrix

What you need to know: This is a 12-inch hybrid mattress that provides comfort and support through contouring foam and durable, individually wrapped coils.

What you’ll love: It features seven layers, including a cooling cover, gel memory foam and responsive Ghost Bounce tier.

What you should consider: It is a more expensive option, and users report it’s on the softer side.

Where to buy: Sold by GhostBed

Top mattress for the money

Tuft & Needle Original

What you need to know: This is a comfortable and affordable foam mattress from a brand that champions simplicity and reliability.

What you’ll love: It’s a 10-inch mattress featuring two layers of high-quality foam, an open-cell design that promotes airflow and supports all sleeping positions.

What you should consider: It may be too thin and soft for some individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Casper Wave

What you need to know: An investment mattress packed with innovative technologies, this option provides support and comfort to all individuals.

What you’ll love: The top hybrid mattress from a luxury brand Features four layers of foam atop a spring foundation. Zoned memory foam, latex and polyfoam all promote airflow and sleep cool.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricier side and, at 13 inches thick, it’s not ideal for smaller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Casper

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.