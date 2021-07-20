Skip to content
8News
Richmond
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Guide to Virginia’s Marijuana Legalization Laws
Local News
Virginia News
Richmond Casino Race
Crime
Virginia Politics: Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
Business
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Weather
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Hurricanes & Tropical Storms
StormTracker8 Weather University
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Vaccinate Virginia: Virtual Town Hall
Community
Destination Vacation: Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
8Sports Blitz – High School Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
Experts
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
Contests
A Taste of Mexico Sweepstakes
Destination Vacation Photo Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Work for Us
Intern With 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
Shower & Accessories
The best shower caddy
Close
You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
8News Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Ettrick Deli burglary suspect becomes first in Virginia to be indicted based on presence of new forensic technology
Video
Richmond couple feels duped out of over $2,000 after they never see keys for rental home
Gallery
Two Crewe police officers could get fired after posting ‘inappropriate’ TikTok videos
Video
Owner of Midlothian-based company sentenced to prison for $2.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
Ettrick Deli burglary suspect caught with help of unique forensic technology
Video
More Trending Stories
Local Events