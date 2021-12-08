Best gifts for your furry friends

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - A few showers will be around for the next couple of hours which will come to an end between Noon and 2 PM. We might see some breaks of sun late this afternoon just before the sun sets. Our high temperatures today will top out in the lower 40s.

Look for clear skies tonight and it will be cold with lows falling back into the middle 20s across metro Richmond with many of you falling back into the lower 20s by early Thursday morning.