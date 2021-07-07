Best Yeti cooler

The rotomolding process used to make Yeti coolers is the same method used to construct specific watercraft — including kayaks and pontoons.

Which Yeti cooler is best?

Whether your ideal summer plans consist of camping, fishing, tailgating, barbecuing or relaxing on the beach, there is a Yeti cooler designed to keep your food and drinks fresh and cool. A Yeti cooler can last for years with special attention to durability, holding up in rugged terrain and extreme environments.

The Yeti Tundra 65 is one of the top coolers available. By using a PermaFrost insulation, a FatWall design and rotomolded construction, this model is a rugged and reliable outdoor sidekick designed for any adventure.

What to know before you buy a Yeti cooler

Capacity

One of the most important aspects to consider when purchasing a new Yeti cooler is the interior capacity. In general, you measure a Yeti cooler’s capacity by describing the maximum number of cans that can fit when using a 2:1 ice-to-content ratio or by total ice weight.

Some of the largest options can hold upwards of 200 cans or 300 pounds of ice, while some of the smallest coolers have an 8-can limit. Depending on how long you’ll be away from refrigeration, make sure you choose a model that can adequately hold all of your contents.

Usage

Certain Yeti cooler models are better suited for specific activities than others. The Yeti Hopper models have a lightweight build, making them the best Yeti coolers for portability or situations that require more movement from place to place.

The Tundra models are bulkier and heavier but are available in larger capacities and can withstand more severe conditions.

Hard vs. soft

The hard vs. soft debate ultimately comes back to your intended usage. Hard coolers keep ice frozen for longer, feature larger interiors and have a more rugged and durable construction. However, they are harder to transport and weigh significantly more.

Soft coolers are great for no-hassle transportation and can store easily when not in use due to their smaller size and malleable frame. But, you might not get quite as long of a lifespan from your ice or ice packs when used for extended periods.

Durability

No matter which style of Yeti cooler you choose, you can be sure that you’re receiving one of the most trusted and durable coolers on the market. By using some of the strongest materials, including leakproof closures, sturdy handles and extra thick wall designs and insulation. Many Yeti coolers are bear-resistant and able to withstand high levels of impact.

What to look for in a quality Yeti Cooler

Color

Recently Yeti has been expanding their color options, making their coolers suitable for personal styles and preferences. You can now choose a cooler in a classic white or black or decide to go bold with various colors ranging from pink to navy to orange.

Closure type

Hard-sided Tundra coolers utilize an interlocking lid design and strong T-Rex lid latches for a superior air-tight fit. Soft-sided models usually offer either leak-proof zip closures or heavy-duty magnetic closures. Your preferred style can impact your decision when choosing the right cooler.

Extra features

Most of the Yeti Tundra models come with an included dry goods basket that conveniently fits inside to hold extra items. You can customize them with additional items such as the Seadeck Slip-resistant Mat. Yeti Hopper models are also compatible with add-on accessories such as the waterproof Sidekick Dry bag.

Transportation

Yeti coolers can get heavy when filled with ice, food and drinks. If you plan to carry your cooler by yourself, your best bet might be choosing a model that features backpack straps or an over-the-shoulder strap to make hauling it less strenuous. Large, heavy coolers may require multiple people to transport by utilizing the side grips and rope handles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Yeti cooler

While Yeti coolers aren’t cheap, they are a worthwhile investment. Depending on style and capacity, you can expect to pay somewhere between $200 for the smallest options and $1,300 for the largest models.

Yeti cooler FAQ

How long will my Yeti cooler keep things cold?

A. Several factors impact the total duration of your Yeti’s ice retention. Everything from how often you open the cooler to its positioning in direct sunlight to the exterior temperature. In ideal conditions, you can expect ice to last for several days before melting.

How do I clean my Yeti cooler?

A. You can clean both hard and soft Yeti coolers using a simple mixture of dish soap and water. Scrub the cooler’s interior and wipe clean before letting it thoroughly air dry. You can also clean hard coolers with a bleach mixture or high-pressure sprayer.

What’s the best Yeti cooler to buy?

Top Yeti cooler

YETI Tundra 65 Hard Cooler

What you need to know: The Tundra 65 is a great mid-sized cooler that is portable and large enough for extended outings.

What you’ll love: The 3-inch thick insulated walls are not only great at keeping your contents ice-cold but are also great for protecting against damage due to drops, weather or curious wildlife.

What you should consider: The total weight after adding ice and other items might be too heavy for some people.

Top Yeti cooler for the money

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

What you need to know: Small but spacious, this hard cooler is great for backyard parties or weekend getaways.

What you’ll love: The new taller lightweight design, along with the carrying handle, makes it easy to transport.

What you should consider: This model does not feature a bottom drainage plug.

Worth checking out

YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Cooler Backpack

What you need to know: The most portable cooler in the Yeti lineup, this backpack model is great for hiking, camping or trekking to your favorite picnic spot.

What you’ll love: Constructed from fully waterproof materials, you won’t have to worry about any leaks from the inside or damage from rain or water.

What you should consider: The shape can sometimes make it difficult to reach items stored at the bottom.

