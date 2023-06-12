Now that the school year is over, it’s time to prepare for beach days, family trips and the most anticipated event of the season, summer camp. The week, or entire month, away from home is the perfect opportunity to make new friends, try activities that are out of your comfort zone and learn the ups and downs of being independent. Depending on the location, you could be hours away from a store with no opportunity to casually run out and pick up any forgotten items. So, you’ll want to ensure your bag is packed with the essentials to tackle anything summer camp throws at you.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the top summer camp essentials.

Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray

If there’s one item you don’t want to run out of at summer camp, it’s sunscreen. This tear-free spray is formulated especially for kids. Plus, this two-pack will last longer and is rated SPF 50 to protect kids from the sun all summer long.

Sold by Amazon

Brother P-Touch Monochrome Label Maker

It’s a good idea to label personal items you take to camp so you don’t lose your favorite shoes or mix them up with someone else’s. This label maker is lightweight and portable, making it effortless to pack in your bag. It’s also customizable with several font, size, style and frame options.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Kids Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag is suitable for temperatures as low as 50 degrees, so kids will stay warm when snoozing under the stars all night. It also features a snag-free zipper and an interior tuck pocket for a flashlight or phone. Kids will also love the fun design that glows in the dark.

Sold by Amazon

Oflamn Canvas Duffel Bag

Finding a durable bag to carry your summer camp must-haves is a top priority to ensure your items are secure. Whether you’re staying for a week or a month, this duffel bag expands to fit everything you need and has a ton of compartments to stay organized.

Sold by Amazon

On Kids’ Cloud Sky Shoe

Don’t get caught without quality shoes to protect your feet while walking around camp or running during an intense game. These lightweight, flexible shoes make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. They also come in five designs.

Sold by On

