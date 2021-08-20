Best hammock tent

Christopher Columbus is credited for bringing the idea of hammocks back to Europe after observing their practicality in the Bahamas.

Which hammock tent is best?

Hammocks have found their way to the forest as a comfortable, lightweight alternative to pitching a tent on the ground. They make life easier for the minimalist hiker. Hammock tents are specifically praised for being easier to assemble than a conventional tent and easier to store. While tents cannot be placed on rocky, muddy grounds, hammock tents can be set up in any location up in the trees.

Aside from being comfortable, portable and easy to assemble, hammock tents are very affordable. Before purchasing one of these products, there are a few things to consider.

A top choice, the Lawson Hammock is a favorite among many due to its hybrid design, built-in bug screen and non-stretch polyester straps.

What to know before you buy a hammock tent

There are several aspects to take into consideration before purchasing a hammock tent. These include material, dimensions and weight, setup and storage. It is important to consider where you will be taking the tent, how many people you want it to sleep and what accessories you will need to best fit your camping trip.

Material

Most hammock tents are designed with materials to fit a specific season.

Warm weather: If you are planning to take your hammock tent on a camping trip in the summertime or in a tropical environment, look for a tent that is made with cotton, polyester or nylon. These styles are more lightweight in feel and allow for a greater flow of air through the material.

Cold weather: If you are planning to take your hammock tent on a camping trip in the winter or to a colder location, consider a hammock that is made with fabric. This material is more durable and allows for less circulation of air.

Dimensions and weight

Buyers should consider checking the listed height and weight of a hammock tent before purchasing the product. You can find these statistics in the product description on the website. This information will tell you how many people can fit inside of the tent, what spaces you will be able to set it up in and how portable it is.

Setup

There is less assembly involved when setting up a hammock tent vs. pitching a ground tent. When hanging your hammock tent, angle the straps up the tree at a 30-degree angle and set the hammock no more than 18 inches off of the ground. This will ensure that your hammock is optimally comfortable and doesn’t cave in.

Hammock tent features

Storage

Hammock tents feature easy storage designs perfect for camping trips. One-person tents are often able to be stored in a backpack, saving space for other hiking necessities. Because the hammocks are so lightweight, it is easy to carry them on long journeys.

Straps

One feature to consider when purchasing a hammock tent is the fabric used to make the straps and the adjustability. Shoppers should look for straps made from polyester to ensure that they do not stretch while setting up, or while in the hammock. This prevents the hammock from sinking. Most hammock tent straps will feature adjustable loops, giving the product its ability to fit between various tree distances.

Net

Some hammock tents come with a net and rain fly to cover the person using the tent. This net can be helpful if the campsite has a lot of bugs. If sturdy enough, a net can also provide shelter from the elements and protection against wildlife while you sleep in it. Depending on the fabric, the net can also act as a barrier from the cold if you are camping in a colder climate.

How much you should expect to spend on a hammock tent

Hammock tents are available in a variety of price ranges. For shoppers on a budget, buyers will find basic, one-person hammocks between $20-$30. Tents in the $50-$90 range provide customers with more sustainable long-lasting fabrics and extensive features. Premium hammock tents options can cost anywhere from $100-$300 depending on the size.

Hammock tent FAQ

Is a hammock tent easier to set up than a ground tent?

A. A hammock tent is easier to assemble and tear down than a basic ground tent. When hanging a hammock in the trees, users do not have to consider the conditions of the ground and set down an extra pad on the floor of the tent to protect from possible wetness. There is no stake or force involved in setting up a hammock tent, since users simply hook the straps around a tree to set it up.

Do you need a sleeping bag with a hammock tent?

A. If the weather is colder when you are camping, consider bringing a thermal sleeping bag with you to place within your hammock tent. If the weather is warm, users can get by with just a light blanket.

Which hammock tent should I get?

Best of the best hammock tent

Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping and Hammock Tent

Our take: This top-quality hammock tent provides comfort and is built for those willing to invest in a durable product.

What we like: The hammock lies flat for comfortable sleeping. It includes a bug net and rain fly and takes only a few minutes to set up. It can be used on the ground if desired and can fit up to two people.

What to consider: It is difficult to find a sleeping mat to fit inside this wider tent, and the zipper often catches.

Best bang for your buck hammock tent

Covacure Camping Hammock with Net

Our take: This hammock provides simple features while coming with all needed accessories.

What we like: The product is made with quick-drying material and can be used with or without the bug net for versatility. It is easy to set up and offers great quality for the price.

What to consider: It is considerably smaller than some other double hammocks available for a similar price.

Honorable mention hammock tent

Oak Creek Outdoor Supply Lost Valley Camping Hammock

Our take: This hammock is easy to assemble and comes with long adjustable straps and a net to protect against bugs.

What we like: It includes a rain fly and mosquito net, and its lightweight design is perfect for backpacking. It comes with two of every accessory and a drawstring bag for portability.

What to consider: The net is hard to assemble, and a few accessories lack quality material.

