Which 2022 Way Day sales are best?

Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only online sales event worth watching. Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is ideal for buying indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, bedding and more. Many items are over $100 off right now, but the deals won’t last long.

What you should know about Way Day

When is Way Day?

Wayfair’s online deals begin April 27 and continue through April 28. Many deals can usually be found on April 26, and some may still be available on April 29, but there’s no guarantee.

What types of items are most popular on Way Day?

Patio furniture: Wayfair is known for its selection of high-end patio furniture. The site has sets that seat anywhere from two to nine people. During the sales event, many patio furniture sets are marked down by over $1,000.

Sofas: They have numerous convertible sofas, sleeper sofas and loveseats. Many sofas are marked down by over $200 during the event.

Bedding sets: Wayfair has bedding sets for all mattress sizes in numerous styles, including quilted sets, microfiber sets and sets with duvets. During Way Day, many are marked down by over $100.

Refrigerators: Models from top refrigerator brands like Frigidaire and Galanz are marked down by over $200.

Grills: Many liquid propane and natural gas grills are marked down by roughly $100. Well-known brands like Blackstone, PermaSteel and Pit Boss have discounted grills available during the sales event.

Appliances: Numerous appliances are on sale, including stand mixers, for less than $100.

How to make the most of Way Day

Stick to a theme: Way Day is an excellent time to get what you need for various home-redecorating projects. For example, if you’ve spent most of 2022 working from home, the sales event is likely an ideal time to get the home office furniture you’ve been needing. On the other hand, if you’ll regularly entertain guests this summer, it could be a good time to get the grill and patio decor you need.

Make the most of the free shipping : Nearly all Way Day deals include free shipping. This is an excellent way to have a refrigerator or other large furniture item delivered to your door for free.

Check-in regularly for flash deals: Much like Prime Day, many deals are only available for a limited time. Open the website throughout the day to stay on top of the flash deals.

Best Way Day deals

Best Way Day patio furniture deals

Hazen Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions

This set includes a sofa, loveseat, ottoman and table. The white cushions will look great on most patios and dry quickly after rainy days.

Vanhoy Wicker/Rattan Eight-Person Seating Group with Cushions

This stylish set has more than enough seats for your next outdoor event. Most people felt the seats were comfortable. The cushions are thick and dry quickly.

Best Way Day sofa deals

Adria Twin 78.5-inch Split-Back Convertible Sofa

This sofa easily converts into a twin-size bed and has a 600-pound weight capacity. It’s available in gray, navy and black. Most people felt it was surprisingly comfortable and sturdy.

Dingler 77-inch Round Arm Sleeper

This couch is available in six colors and converts into a twin-size bed. Most people felt it was incredibly comfortable and assembly only takes about one hour.

Best Way Day bedding-set deals

Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set

Most people felt this set was comfortable. Many were impressed with the size and color. It’s available in 18 colors and three sizes.

Powhattan Microfiber Reversible Comforter Set

This reversible set is available in seven colors. The fabric is warm in the winter and breathable enough to use during summer. Many people felt the set was comfortable and made it easy to make their bed.

Best Way Day refrigerator deals

Galanz 24-inch Top Freezer 4-cubic-foot Refrigerator

This features a stylish black design that looks great in most kitchens. Many enjoyed the compact, retro design. It has to be defrosted manually, but it runs quietly.

Thin Line 22-inch Counter Depth Top-Freezer 8.8-cubic-foot Refrigerator

This freezes food well without overcooling the refrigerator. While it is narrow, it’s perfect for a small apartment or garage. It’s available in white and stainless steel.

Best Way Day Grill deals

Blackstone Two-Burner Portable Liquid Propane Grill

It’s ideal for camping or cooking at home. This is easy to assemble and is perfect for cooking hibachi, hash browns and other meals. Most people felt it was easy to use.

Royal Gourmet Three-Burner Gas Grill

It can use gas or charcoal, making it ideal for those who like both. This includes a grill cover to keep it safe in inclement weather.

Best Way Day appliance deals

Cuisinart Nine-Speed Hand Mixer

This is available in white and chrome and includes a convenient storage case. It comes with a whisk, two beaters, a dough hook and a wire whip.

Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner

This bagless vacuum is ideal for pet owners. Although it isn’t great at cleaning deep stains, it’s excellent at cleaning dirt and hair. Most people loved its lightweight design and easy assembly.

