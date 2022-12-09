Something for everyone

As the holiday season approaches, many seek the best gifts to buy their loved ones. Regardless of their interests, there’s likely some tech that can improve their lives. We interviewed Jaime Vazquez, BestReviews tech expert, to learn which tech items he recommends giving this year.

Tablets and streaming devices

Whether you’re shopping for a child, a teen or an adult, a tablet is sure to make an excellent gift. These devices let you read, listen to music and watch TV while away from home. When buying a tablet, you’ll want to consider storage capacity and random access memory. Devices with more RAM are better at running multiple apps simultaneously.

“The 2021 iPad Pro is great because it’s priced fairly, and the average user will find that it more than meets their needs,” Vazquez said. “Additionally, the smaller screen means the battery lasts longer.”

Streaming devices are another top-notch gift for nearly anyone. Most are compatible with all major streaming services, meaning your loved ones won’t miss any of their favorite shows. “The TiVo Stream 4K is the unsung hero of the streaming world,” Vazquez noted. “These devices run Android TV, they’re tiny and they support all formats, including Dolby Vision.”

Computer peripherals and accessories

Gamers and work-from-home warriors will appreciate any upgrade to their current setup. Before gifting a monitor, keyboard or mouse, it’s important to ensure they’re compatible with your loved one’s MAC or PC.

Monitors are an ideal gift for those who work from home. When buying a monitor, it’s best to look at the top models and find competitors that offer the same features at a lower cost. “The Samsung M8 is priced fairly, and the big reason I’m excited about this one is that it’s the competitor to the MAC Studio Display but much cheaper,” Vazquez said.

Those who use keyboards throughout the day often have sore wrists. An ergonomic keyboard is a thoughtful choice that makes life easier for avid computer users. “Microsoft doesn’t get enough credit for its peripherals,” Vazquez said. “I’m a big ergonomic keyboard person, and the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is one of the best.”

Tech-based decor

Digital picture frames let people display their favorite photos and share special moments with their friends and family. When buying a digital picture frame, it’s essential to consider size, design and whether it has Wi-Fi capabilities. Frames that connect to the internet typically have companion smartphone apps that make it easy to add photos.

Acoustic panels are great ways to decorate a room and serve a purpose. Acoustic panels dampen the sound in your room, making them an ideal gift for those who regularly attend video calls. Many acoustic panels are multicolored so that you can create fun designs on your wall.

Tech gifts our expert recommends

2022 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro

This features an 11-inch retina display that’s excellent for watching movies and looking at pictures. It’s intuitive and fast, and the battery lasts through the day when charged fully.

Sold by Amazon

Elago Premium iPad Stand

This is an excellent gift for iPad users. The strong magnet makes it easy to attach and detach your tablet.

Sold by Amazon

TiVo Stream 4K

This device displays all your available streaming content on a single menu. The compact remote includes a shortcut for Netflix and Google Assistant. It only takes a few minutes to set it up.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 32-Inch M80B Smart Computer Monitor

This monitor is compatible with Alexa and has numerous streaming apps pre-downloaded. The Airplay functionality lets you broadcast content from your iOS device. It features a stylish, slim design.

Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

The typist-friendly design lets you work for hours without sore wrists. It also has a built-in wrist rest.

Sold by Amazon

Momax LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

This sleek lamp should look great on any desk. It features a built-in wireless charger to charge your phone without wasting extra space. The LED lamp is adjustable.

Sold by Amazon

Vivo Single-Monitor Arm Desk Mount

This fits large monitors up to 22 pounds. It comes with detachable cable clips to help you keep your cords organized. You don’t have to screw any holes in your desk to install it.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones

These feature excellent noise cancellation with a transparency mode that’s great when you’ll need to hear the noises around you. They’re comfortable and available in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Pix-Star Digital Picture Frame

This can connect to Wi-Fi, letting you add photos via email or the Pix-Star smartphone app. It is available in 10-inch or 15-inch sizes and can hold up to 30,000 pictures.

Sold by Amazon

Dmsky Acoustic Panels

These are an ideal gift for those who work from home and anyone planning to start a podcast. They help reduce the amount of noise you’ll hear in your room. They come in numerous colors, so you can create fun designs on your walls.

Sold by Amazon

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels

The colors can be controlled via a smartphone app or voice controls. You can sync the panels to your music to create light shows and add up to 20 panels to your configuration.

Sold by Amazon

Miroddi Large Mouse Pad with Wireless Charger

This large pad keeps dust and debris away from your keyboard and mouse. You can charge your devices wirelessly by setting them on it. You can buy it with or without LED lights.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 735 GaNPrime Charger

This charges devices quickly and safely, has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and comes in black or gold.

Sold by Amazon

