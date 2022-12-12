Sunrise and sunset are called the golden hours of photography because natural light is at its best.

Best digital cameras for beginners

If you’ve decided that you want to purchase a digital camera, but you’re new to photography, you probably have many questions. You may be asking what the best brand is, what the costs are and which cameras are worth it. This article will give you a breakdown of the best digital cameras for beginners, helping you make an informed purchase. Find the answers all in one place, and be ready to buy a camera that will work for you.

What is a digital camera?

Digital cameras record photos digitally, and you can then save and delete the images. There is much information online about photography that can help you get started, or if you prefer, you can check out a photography book to learn the basics.

What types of digital cameras are there?

There are many types of digital cameras. From using a smartphone to purchasing a digital option, you won’t run out of choices. Not every digital camera is suitable for a beginner photographer. Some camera types are better to purchase after you have some experience, and some are best suited for particular tasks, like outdoor photography. Here are the recommended ones for those just starting to take photos.

Compact cameras

Compact cameras will adjust the settings, so you don’t have to worry about it. You can instead focus on taking great pictures. The camera will run its settings without much help from the photographer. This item is also great for beginners because the price isn’t high.

Mirrorless cameras

The mirrorless camera is a more professional option without considerable expense. You can switch the lenses and make any setting adjustments. They deliver high-quality results but without having to purchase more heavy-duty equipment. They’re still light and easy to bring along with you.

Zoom compact cameras

These are great when you’re getting started. Zoom compact cameras can zoom in more on images and have some other extra features. This will help you capture unique shots, but it still won’t carry the added cost of a more professional camera.

Digital camera maintenance

You can do some obvious things to keep your camera in good condition, like keeping it somewhere it isn’t exposed to moisture or overheating. You’ll also want to clean your lens with a microfiber cloth or invest in a lens brush. One more thing you may want to keep on hand is lens cleaning spray for tough-to-clean camera lenses.

Best digital cameras

Kodak Pixpro FZ53

What you need to know: This is a zoom compact camera that’s great for those just getting started.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to take with you and can fit in your pocket, has five times zoom and is inexpensive.

What you should consider: It has limited memory options, making it better for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Canon Powershot G9 x Mark 2

What you need to know: This camera is also a high-quality zoom compact and will feel professional without costing you thousands.

What you’ll love: It has 20.1-megapixel resolution and zoom capabilities.

What you should consider: It is a relatively expensive option, best for photographers who plan on becoming serious about taking photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Panasonic Lumix FZ300

What you need to know: It’s a camera that’s durable and beginner-friendly.

What you’ll love: Quickly photographs multiple images and is great for outdoor use.

What you should consider: This camera does not have as high of resolution as some other models, but it’s great for when you’re practicing photography.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony DSCW830

What you need to know: This camera is a very affordable yet professional option for serious beginners.

What you’ll love: It’s a high-resolution camera with a steady shot feature that maintains affordability.

What you should consider: While this is a great beginner option with fantastic quality, it can have some delay with autofocus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Other accessories

There are some other things you might like to have with you when you begin photography. Your camera is an essential item, but there are more items to consider.

Lighting is crucial for good pictures. Good lighting can even make your photos look more professional. You may want to invest in some lighting equipment to ensure your photos are high-quality. A camera case is a smart choice for long-lasting camera use.

We’ve already talked about the importance of keeping your camera clean, but one way to know you have all the things you need is to buy a camera cleaning kit. That way, you will have access to all the essential products for camera maintenance without purchasing everything separately.

Another thing you may find helpful as you begin photography is a tripod. It can come in handy if you plan on recording vlogs or videos, and you want to keep the camera from moving around without holding it the entire time. It can make filming a lot more convenient.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Loredo writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.