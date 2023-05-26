The long-weekend savings have already begun at Amazon

As the clock ticks down toward Prime Day, Amazon is slipping in another way to save big. This weekend, it’s the company’s Memorial Day sales event. If you know where to look, you can find deep discounts in every department. Whether you are seeking countertop appliances, gaming gear, tech, home goods, clothing or something else, you can find it all on sale at Amazon over this long weekend.

Shop Amazon’s Memorial Day deals now

The best news about Amazon’s Memorial Day sales event is you don’t have to wait for the savings. The deals are already live. If you want to enjoy a relaxing backyard barbecue with family and friends on Monday, you can do all of your shopping now. And to make sure you get the most for your money, sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of deeper discounts, faster shipping, free shipping and more.

20 of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals

Some of these deals may end due to low stock or other reasons. If something catches your eye, don’t wait. Buy now so you don’t miss out on these great deals.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner (20% off)

This is the vacuum you want if you have pets. It is tough enough to handle larger homes, comes with special pet tools — including a pet groom tool — and it has tangle-free technology for frustration-free performance.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker (31% off)

With its pod-free performance, you can reduce your waste and create great morning beverages at the same time. This impressive model brews hot or iced coffee in under 4 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 (25% off)

Always an innovator, Dyson doesn’t disappoint with this air purifier that cools as it cleans, making your home environment even more comfortable. The 360-degree air filtration system removes odors, gases and particulates.

Sold by Amazon

Versace Women’s Sunglasses (52% off)

If you want to turn heads when you step onto the patio (or beach) this summer, consider these Versace Women’s Sunglasses. They’re polarized and feature a durable metal frame.

Sold by Amazon

Keter Solana 70 Gallon Storage Bench (40% off)

This is a clever patio bench that also serves as a large, 70-gallon deck bench. It’s made with weather-resistant resin and features a decorative wood-like texture. If desired, you can seal it with a standard padlock (sold separately).

Sold by Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset (40% off)

Take your gaming to the next level with these over-the-ear headphones. The comfortable memory foam construction allows for longer wear time and the 7.1 virtual surround sound fully immerses you in gameplay.

Sold by Amazon

GAP Women’s Icon Denim Jacket (50% off)

You can’t go wrong with this classic style. This iconic denim jacket features a button closure, long sleeves and a point collar, so you can really rock your look.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator (45% off)

Getting things on sale that you were going to buy anyway really makes you feel great. This portable generator is ultra-quiet and offers 2500 starting watts with 1850 running watts. It will run for up to 11 hours on gasoline and 34 hours on propane.

Sold by Amazon

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer (44% off)

If you’re planning on traveling over the summer, this jewelry box helps you store your favorite bling in one convenient location. It has a soft velvet finish and keeps your necklaces tangle-free.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set (32% off)

There are 20 essential grilling tools in this high-quality set from Cuisinart. You get everything you need plus a rugged aluminum carrying case to keep your spatula, tongs, basting brush and more safe and ready for travel.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (31% off)

If you haven’t purchased a time-saving air fryer yet, there’s no longer any reason to wait. This popular model is on sale over Memorial Day, and it can help you make your favorite comfort food just a little healthier.

Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set (37% off)

As summer arrives, staying cool when you sleep becomes a priority. These high-quality cooling sheets are made from bamboo and feature a twill weave that makes them stronger than cotton while remaining smooth like silk.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (30% off)

Take control of your safety with a Ring video doorbell. Besides having 24/7 monitoring of your property, this model lets you see, hear and speak to anyone at your door, whether you are home or not.

Sold by Amazon

Do You Really Know Your Family? (20% off)

How well do you know the people you live with? This fun game will let you crown the family expert while you laugh and learn new things about the most important people in your life. The game is suitable for kids ages 8 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) (20% off)

You’ve wanted them for a while. Now, you can get the best for less. These wireless earbuds have rich audio, noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio, longer battery life and more. You’ll be happy to own these versatile earbuds.

Sold by Amazon

La Blanca Women’s Island (71% off)

If you haven’t purchased your 2023 swimsuit yet, now is the time. This one-piece option comes in an expansive variety of colors. It features a V-plunge neckline and built-in tummy control for a head-turning design.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor (44% off)

This Samsung monitor features highly detailed images, richer blacks, brighter whites and a curved screen to pull you deeper into the gaming experience. The 240Hz refresh rate and smooth action provide a superior experience.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K (36% off)

If you want to connect your TV to the internet so you can take advantage of all the content available, the Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best, most affordable ways to do that. It’s also easy to install. Just plug it into your TV and start streaming.

Sold by Amazon

Desire Deluxe Hair Chalk Salon (42% off)

Now your kid can have any color hair they desire. These non-toxic, water-soluble hair-coloring chalks are made of non-allergenic ingredients. This set provides temporary fun that’s vibrant and easy to wash out.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (37% off)

This purchase includes Samsung’s S Pen to make writing notes and personalizing content easier than ever. The tablet has a sleek design, and it’s sized to go wherever you go. It has a long-lasting battery that lets you do your thing for up to 12 hours at a time.

Sold by Amazon

