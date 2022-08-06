Stitch Fix claims they’ve seen a 247 percent increase in requests for hot pink items from the beginning to the end of July.

What is the “Barbiecore” fashion trend?

It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it. But thanks to the hot pink summer trend, anyone can be a Barbie girl. From the Valentino show at fashion week to social media, the “Barbiecore” fashion trend is taking over, evident by the domination of plastic hair clips and sky-high pink pumps. While the pink aesthetic has been around for a while, it’s no coincidence that this resurgence corresponds with the upcoming Barbie movie set to release in 2023. Whatever the reason, it looks like “Barbiecore” is here to stay. So, if you’re ready to party with Barbie, here’s everything you need to embrace the “Barbiecore” fashion trend.

Everything to know about “Barbiecore”

The inspiration behind “Barbiecore”

“Barbiecore” is a fashion trend inspired by the nostalgic Mattel doll, Barbie. It’s all about pink — bubble gum pink, millennium pink, and most importantly, hot pink. The aesthetic also borrows elements from the ’80s, including jelly shoes, dramatic earrings, bright colors and sky-high pumps. The timing is also not a coincidence, as it’s hitting its stride during the filming of the new Barbie live-action film coming out in 2023. So, while “Barbiecore” has been a fashion trend for years, it’s definitely the “it” trend of summer 2022.

How to wear the “Barbiecore” trend

Matching sets: The hottest way to wear "Barbiecore" is as a matching hot pink set, such as a blazer and pants or a tank top and a skirt in identical shades.

“Barbiecore” essentials

Accessories

Gifiore Retro Heart Sunglasses

Pink, cat eye and glitter are the epitome of “Barbiecore.” The frame is made with environmentally and skin-friendly materials, and the lenses provide UV 400 protection for the eyes. Since these sunglasses are shatterproof, they are ideal for any event or vacation.

Sold by Amazon

Emi Jay Mariposa Clip

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and any pink aesthetic needs this jeweled hair clip. It’s designed with acetate, has a claw closure and measures about four by two inches. The best part is the rhinestone butterfly trim in more pink.

Sold by Revolve

SoJourner Bags Holographic Fanny Pack

Anything holographic that belongs at a disco is “Barbiecore” approved. This fanny pack features a water-resistant exterior, heavy-duty buckles with adjustable straps and premium zippers. While the large pouch is spacious enough for any size smartphone, there is an additional pouch in the front and a hidden pouch in the back.

Sold by Amazon

Kelmall Rectangle Geometric Dangle Earrings

These geometric rectangle earrings are crafted with high polish plated alloy and feature a raised design. While they look luxurious and have a drop length of 2.6 inches, they won’t pull down your ears and weigh only .46 ounces. They’re also 100 percent free from nickel and cadmium.

Sold by Amazon

Clothing

SweatyRocks Women’s Button Down Satin Two-piece Pajama Set

Devoted “Barbiecore” fans embrace the trend even when they’re sleeping. This button down satin pajama set is the perfect shade of pink for this summer’s trend. From a wedding party to relaxing at home, these pajamas are comfortable for any occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Verdusa Women’s Ruched Asymmetrical Bodycon Cami Dress

This bodycon dress is designed with 95% polyester and 5% spandex, giving it a comfortable and slightly stretchy feel that falls above the knee. It features an asymmetrical wrap with ruching and spaghetti straps with a V-neck, ideal for dinner, a holiday party or a night out.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Polo Shirt

Men aren’t exempt from the “Barbiecore” fashion trend. Pink is for anyone, and the shade of this polo shirt is classic for the summer. It’s made of 100 percent cotton in soft pique waffle knit, has two buttons on the neckline and is machine-washable. For the fit, it’s designed to be relaxed and unrestricted through the chest.

Sold by Amazon

CHYRII Women Zipper One Piece Bathing Suit

With hot pink and neon yellow, this swimsuit is screaming ’80s fashion meets hot girl summer. The bottoms are high-cut with a seamless design for comfort. It also features a low-cut back. It’s made of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, making this bathing suit soft and stretchy.

Sold by Amazon

Yogalicious High Waist Biker Shorts

These biker shorts are straight out of the new Barbie movie. They’re high-waisted for comfort and offer compression that gently hugs the midsection with a nine-inch inseam. Plus, they have two side pockets spacious enough for a phone. The material is soft, thick and squat-proof.

Sold by Amazon

Retrofete Bec Top

With its oversized fit and gorgeous shade of hot pink, this shirt is ideal for the summer trend. It features a button closure in the front and button cuffs on the sleeves. The fabric is a sheen charmeuse that’s 95 percent silk, and it’s designed with a cute shirttail hem.

Sold by Revolve

LA Made Aida Racer Front Tank

Dress this tank up with a hot pink blazer, or throw it on with jeans for a casual look. It’s made of a ribbed jersey fabric that feels buttery soft on the skin. You can wear it long with its scoop hem or tucked into pants.

Sold by Revolve

Superdown Karen Wrap Romper

Add a few accessories with this romper, and it’s a complete “Barbiecore” outfit. With adjustable shoulder straps, it can be made to fit anyone, and it features a hidden back zipper closure for elegance and convenience. This romper is designed with a lightweight crepe fabric that’s perfect for hot summer days, and it has a faux skirt overlay with a tie for detail.

Sold by Revolve

Shoes

Steve Madden Varia Wedge

For those who really want to embrace the “Barbiecore” trend, these wedge platforms are the quintessential piece to round out any outfit. With two straps on the foot and an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure, they’ll feel secure. These wedges are made of a matte satin upper for a bit of a sheen with a rubber sole.

Sold by Revolve

Fila Unit V2 Sneakers

Being comfortable is totally approved this summer, and these Fila sneakers will ensure you’re stylish wherever you go. The material combines leather and faux leather with a rubber saw-toothed sole. Everyone will love their unique design, which features a woven pull tab on the heel with a detachable zipper coin pouch.

Sold by Revolve

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Originally Slide Sandals

The iconic clog sandal and hot pink summer combine in these Dr. Scholl’s sandals. The soft fabric lining is made with 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, and the handmade artisanal wood sole is crafted from natural beechwood. Plus, the other materials include chrome-free suede and responsibly sourced leather.

Sold by Macy’s

