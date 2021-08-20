Best acupressure mat

Standing on your acupressure mat may feel intense at first, but it’s said to stimulate many acupressure points and relieve pain throughout your entire body.

Which acupressure mat is best?

If you suffer from back pain or headaches and want a self-care approach to relief, an acupressure mat might be just what you need. According to Mayo Clinic, acupressure may actually provide more back pain relief than a typical massage.

If you’re considering purchasing an acupressure mat, you may feel intimidated by their spiky design. But by taking time to read up on how to use them properly and which models are best, such as the Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, you’ll be better equipped to make the right decision.

What to know before you buy an acupressure mat

What is an acupressure mat?

Acupressure mats allow you to benefit from acupressure therapy without a trained therapist. The mats are typically made of foam or fabric and are covered in short plastic spikes. By laying, sitting or standing on the mat, you can stimulate acupressure points and relieve aches and pains. The mat is covered in enough spikes that you don’t have to know precisely where your acupressure points are to use them, as they’ll likely stimulate several important points regardless of how you use them.

Acupressure mat benefits

Acupressure mats haven’t been studied extensively, but because they stimulate acupressure therapy, you can expect to get similar benefits from using them. According to MedlinePlus, you may be able to relieve nausea by placing your hands and wrists on the mat and slightly applying pressure. Acupressure mats can also be used for lower back pain, sciatica pain, neck pain and stiff muscles.

Acupressure mat-side effects

If used incorrectly, the plastic spikes can pierce your skin. Using an acupressure mat isn’t recommended if you’re pregnant or have thin skin, diabetes or poor circulation. In general, most people find acupressure mats to be uncomfortable at first. Still, the painful sensation fades rather quickly for most people and can be quite pleasant after the discomfort fades.

What to look for in a quality acupressure mat

Non-toxic materials

If you’re purchasing a mat made of foam or a mix of foam and fabric, you’ll want to ensure the foam is made of a non-toxic material. Some mats are made of polyurethane, which is a known respiratory toxin. Many acupressure mats are made of eco-friendly foams or coconut fiber to avoid potential chemical sensitivities.

The plastic spikes should be made of a non-toxic plastic that doesn’t contain BPA.

Sturdy spikes

The spikes on many cheaply made acupressure mats are glued to the mat and prone to breaking off. Mats with spikes that are attached with heat tend to last longer.

The spikes on cheaply made mats can bend while in use, making them less comfortable and less effective. Taking a peek at the customer reviews to ensure there are no complaints about bent spikes will ensure you can use your mat comfortably.

Accessories

If you want to get more bang for your buck, get a mat that includes accessories. Many acupressure mats include acupressure pillows that are great for neck pain and stiffness. If you plan on using your mat while traveling, it’s a good idea to get one that includes a carrying bag.

How much you can expect to spend on an acupressure mat

You can buy a standard acupressure mat for $25-$45, although some may cost $80 or more.

Acupressure mat FAQ

How many acupressure points do acupressure mats have?

A. In general, it depends on how large your mat is, but many acupressure mats have over 4,000 acupressure points. Some of the larger mats may have over 8,000 acupressure points. In general, more acupressure points make it more likely that you’ll stimulate the points you need to, but some users may find the sensation to be overwhelming.

Can children use acupressure mats?

A. Children under six probably shouldn’t use acupressure mats, as their skin is thinner than adults. If your child is 10 years or younger, it’s a good idea to supervise them while they use the mat. You may also want to place a towel or a blanket over your acupressure mat to reduce the chance of it puncturing your child’s skin.

What’s the best acupressure mat to buy?

Top acupressure mat

Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

What you need to know: This is a sturdy acupressure mat that includes a well-made acupressure pillow.

What you’ll love: The mat, pillow and carrying case are all sturdy and well-designed. It features durable plastic spikes that don’t bend while in use. Most users celebrate the mat for its effectiveness in reducing back pain. The included acupressure pillow is excellent for neck pain.

What you should consider: The sturdiness of the spikes can be uncomfortable at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acupressure mat for the money

Sivan Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

What you need to know: This affordable acupressure mat boasts the same quality as many of the more expensive models.

What you’ll love: Found at an attractive price point, this mat also includes an acupressure pillow for neck pain. Users found that it helps with backaches, insomnia and more.

What you should consider: The spikes on this mat are much shorter than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat

What you need to know: This reliable acupressure mat has over 8,000 acupressure points.

What you’ll love: The rounded plastic nails are fairly comfortable and the mat has a top-notch durable design. It includes a carrying case that makes it easy to travel with your mat. The mat is also easy to clean.

What you should consider: This model is significantly more expensive than many of the other acupressure mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

