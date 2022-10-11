The Prime Early Access Sale is the first of many deals events leading up to the holiday season.

Just a few months ago, during Prime Day 2022, Amazon reported its U.S. members purchased over 60,000 items per minute over the two-day sales event. These products were available from an expansive scope of retailers offering a broad selection ranging from generic bargain buys to top brand-name products, such as the best-selling Echo Dot (4th Gen) and the popular Ninja 10-in-1 Foodi.

In fact, there are so many top gifts available that we created a list to make it easier for you to find exactly what you are looking for in the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale. We organized the products below in seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

Products are expected to go fast during this Prime Early Access Sale. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times throughout the duration of the deal event.

Updated: October 11, 3:44 p.m. PT

Samsung Watches and other trending deals

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger: $15 off

Life is all about streamlining convenience to get the most out of every moment. With the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger, you no longer have to fumble with connecting your mobile devices to a tiny plug. Just set them down and they start charging.

Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip: 20% off

That lamp on the opposite corner of the room is hazardous to get to when it’s dark. With the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, you can turn it on before you even enter to make sure you don’t trip.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: 29% off

Nothing tastes better than comfort food. With the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, you can eliminate some of the guilt because it lets you fry without oil. This model also can cook a wide variety of foods you never imagined could be prepared in an air fryer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $70 off

In the same way that a smartphone is not primarily used for making phone calls, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is so much more than a time-keeping device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a health monitoring tool that “watches” over you like a guardian angel.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: 30% off

This luxury overnight lip treatment is perfect for banishing dry, chapped lips this winter. It delivers intense hydration and a super dose of antioxidants to ensure your lips stay soft and supple no matter how cold it gets.

Catan Board Game: 32% off

If you’re not already a fan, this board game is a great way to spend time with family and friends. The strategy game allows for countless endings and engaging repeat play. The game is best for three to four players.

Ticket to Ride Board Game: 13% off

Gather friends and loved ones to play this interactive strategy board game and build railroad tracks across North America. Explore multiple game types and scoring options.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: 55% off

This water flosser is among the best ways to keep your teeth clean and healthy, though it might make a better gift for you than a loved one.

Halo Master Chief Deluxe Helmet With Stand: 38% off

Xbox and Halo fans can proudly display this helmet with LEDs on their bookshelf or desk, and let it always remind them to finish the fight.

Play-Doh 24-Pack: 36% off

Play-Doh has long been a gold standard for teaching children motor skills and creativity. Let this pack unleash your children’s creativity, but don’t forget to let it unleash yours, too.

AirPods and other tech and electronics deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $70 off

When listening to your favorite playlists, podcasts or streaming content, you want to be able to hear everything in high-quality audio. These AirPods have an H1 chip that provides a stable wireless connection for top-notch sound. They’re waterproof, too, so you can wear them while working out.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation): 32% off

At every Prime Day event, Alexa devices rank as some of the top-selling items. That is because they are well built, reliable and affordably priced. For example, the Echo Show 10 gives you control over all your compatible smart devices. And right now, you can get it for one of the lowest prices of the year.

Blink Outdoor Wireless, Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera : 40% off

Not too long ago, only commercial properties could afford 24/7 security monitoring. The Blink Outdoor Security Camera makes this possible for the average homeowner. If you purchase during this sales event, you can get the peace of mind you need at a deep discount, making it a great value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cell Phone: 24% off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a remarkable device. Besides having the world at your fingertips, it is a pro-level camera, a portable streaming device and a tool to unlock your creativity. Unlike other smartphones, it stands on its own, too.

Fire TV Cube: 50% off

This is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV streaming device, boasting a super fast hexa-core processor for smooth, interruption-free streaming. It allows for voice control of your TV, too, and supports 4K Ultra HD for a movie theater experience at home.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop: 20% off

There’s a reason why the MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops on the market. It has a battery that can run for up to 18 hours and a super fast processor that lets you multitask with ease. The sharp, clear Retina display makes colors more vibrant, too.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus: 25% off

If you’ve ever been late to work because you couldn’t find your keys, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is made for you. This little device attaches to easily misplaced items, so you can find them simply by checking your phone.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: 51% off

These cult favorite headphones continue to win over countless fans with their Class 1 Bluetooth technology and over-ear design featuring pure adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). They deliver over 22 hours of battery life and recharge quickly. Bold color combinations and matte finishes create a modern look.

Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player: 25% off

Enjoy your favorite music in this nostalgic 8-in-1 player. The vintage design can play vinyls, cds, cassettes, and FM radio, as well as connect to Bluetooth and aux cords.

Apple TV 4K (64GB): 35% off

This Apple TV is ideal for Apple users and a great investment for any household of entertainment lovers. Choose the 64 GB model for extra storage to hold all your favorite movies, TV shows, sports, news and games.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: 30% off

Streamline your living room with this slim 4K smart TV. The QLED screen features anti-glare technology to make every seat the best seat in the house. Mount it to the wall or use the included stand.

Harry Potter Enchanting Hedwig Interactive Owl: 30% off

This toy owl has over 15 sounds and movements, and it can be held or stood on its very own perch. It’s perfect for any young Harry Potter fan.

Sony 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV: 43% off

This TV uses Sony’s cognitive processor to analyze and improve every image that pops up on the screen. It also has PS5 exclusive features for the gamers.

Samsung The Premiere Projector: 29% off

This projector can display a 120-inch image and can be controlled by Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant. It also has a short throw so you don’t need too large a space for it.

Columbia waterproof jackets and other apparel and accessories deals

MUK-LUK Men’s Marl Beanie: 22% off

A beanie keeps your head warm, but it is also a stylish accessory that can tie an outfit together. This MUK-LUK Marl Beanie is warm and comfortable, and it features a design that can complement nearly any outfit, making it a top go-to item in your wardrobe.

Columbia Men’s Watertight II Jacket: 45% off (depending on the size)

No matter how warm a jacket keeps you, if it can’t repel water, then you can’t wear it in rain, sleet, snow or any conditions where there is mist in the air. The Columbia Watertight II keeps you warm and dry, so you stay comfortable in nearly any weather condition.

Champion Powerblend Hoodie for Men: $25 off

Because this item is so comfortable, everyone could benefit from having a few hoodies in their closet. The Champion Powerblend Hoodie is versatile enough to be worn to the gym or to a casual night out with friends.

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses: 35% off

Snag a pair of these timeless aviators from Ray-Ban for the ultimate stylish shades. Choose from 24 color combinations of metal frames and polarized lenses.

Fossil Flap Clutch: 51% off

This clutch has a simple, classy look to match a good number of outfits you may have in your closet. It has several pockets, and slots for six cards plus your ID.

SodaStream sparkling water makers and other home and kitchen deals

Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper: 37% off

This powerful food processor can meet your most demanding needs. It can chop, mince, slice, puree, knead and more. This versatile countertop appliance can save you hours of prep time in the kitchen every week.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1: 24% off

The Instant Pot has progressed from a novelty idea to a trending product to a kitchen staple. The Pro 10-in-1 can saute, steam, warm, make yogurt and more. Even better, it functions with just the touch of a button.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: 30% off

The ability to create your own carbonated beverages is a game changer. You can make them sugary, healthy or however you like. The SodaStream Terra lets you adjust the amount of fizz so you can have the perfect tingle on your tongue.

Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven: 37% off

With so many new appliances available for cooking, you might think they’d replace the old stalwarts, such as a toaster oven. This is not the case. The Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven has advanced features that let you bake, broil and even air fry, making it one of the most versatile appliances in your kitchen.

Ninja Professional Blender: 35% off

This powerful blender can pulverize even the hardest ingredients, including ice, veggies and fruit. Its 72-ounce pitcher makes it perfect for whipping up large batches for parties, and the dishwasher-safe components make it easy to clean.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer: 32% off

This durable but compact stand mixer can make quick work of all your favorite baking recipes. It has 10 speeds for nearly any task and features a 3.5-quart bowl that can make up to 5 dozen cookies at a time.

Mimiuo Outdoor Pizza Oven: 20% off

One reason pizza never quite tastes the same at home is because restaurants use dedicated ovens with special features, such as extremely high temperatures. The Mimiuo is designed for the pizza connoisseur. It lets you cook your pizza to perfection just like they do in your favorite shop.

De’Longhi Espresso Machine: 30% off

If you love a good latte or cappuccino, then you likely hate waiting in line to get them. With your own espresso machine, you’ll never wait in line or be late to work!

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide: 30% off

Sous vides aren’t too well known, which is a shame. One of these can perfectly cook your steak, fish or anything else with greater ease, and less mess, than doing it all in your pans.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Area Rug: 81% off

Area rugs are a great way to tie a room together. This one is steeply discounted and comes in many sizes and shapes.

Greenworks cordless mowers and other lawn and garden deals

Greenworks 40-Volt 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: 27% off

If you don’t have a lawn mower, you need to borrow one or hire a service, which can quickly get expensive. This Greenworks model is a powerhouse lawn mower that can mulch, bag or discharge your clippings. It is best for homes with midsized yards.

Black + Decker Electric Leaf Blower: 34% off

You can clean up more than leaves with this leaf blower. The Black + Decker Electric Leaf Blower can be used to clear driveways and walkways after mowing. It is strong enough to remove debris from your patio. You can even use it to clean out your garage, just make sure you’re wearing safety goggles and a dust mask.

Worx GT 3.0 20-Volt Power Share Cordless String Trimmer and Edger: 22% off

This string trimmer is a rugged two-in-one model that can trim and edge. It has self-feeding string, an ergonomic handle and a straight shaft so you can get to all those hard-to-reach areas around and under your deck.

Greenworks 40-volt 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw: 41% off

Not everyone needs a pole saw. But if you do, nothing else will work in its place. This Greenworks Pole Saw is electric, so it is easy to start and maintain. It has enough power to cut through most branches and features an ergonomic grip to reduce fatigue.

Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Home Utility Wheelbarrow: 8% off

One of the most essential garden tools is a wheelbarrow. It provides a safe and convenient way to move dirt, mulch, rocks and other items about your property. The Best Choice Products model is a heavy-duty option with durable rubber tires and a powder coated frame with padded handles.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Mix: 45% off

Give your plants the best soil with this 2-pack from Miracle-Gro’s crowd favorite potting mix. It’s formulated for both indoor and outdoor container pots to help them produce more blooms for up to six months.

Scots Elite Spreader: 44% off

Keep your lawn looking sharp all year round with this elite spreader. Distribute up to 20,000 square feet of seed, fertilizer, and all your lawn products faster than before.

Black + Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit: 50% off

This four-in-one tool kit includes a drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw and LED work light. Cordless products increase safety and make home projects more convenient.

Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit: 30% off

This is the largest solo stove available at 27-inches across. Enjoy endless nights by the fire with A more efficient burn and a low-smoke design.

Alpine Corporation Solar-Powered Rock Speaker: 52% off

Add music and soundscapes to your garden with this solar-powered bluetooth rock speaker. Play your favorite tunes, spooky sounds or holiday favorites for up to 12 hours.

DuroMax Portable Generator: 36% off

Portable generators are wise things to have stashed in your garage in the event of a disaster. This one has several outlet types on it so you can plug in almost anything.

Alpine Corporation Birdhouse And Water Fountain: 41% off

This cute decoration acts as both a home for birds and a place for them to drink, all but ensuring you’ll have some beautiful visitors to watch from your window.

Bestway Above Ground Pool Set: 66% off

This pool set includes everything you need to have fun in the sun: the frame, a ladder, a cover and a cartridge filter pump.

Bowflex home gyms and other sports and fitness equipment deals

Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 48% off

An exercise bike delivers a comfortable, low-impact workout for people of all fitness levels. This Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bike can be adjusted to accommodate a wide variety of riders. It operates quietly and features several levels of resistance, so you can customize the intensity of your workout.

NordicTrack Smart Rower: 25% off

One of the most intense exercises you can do is rowing. If you are ready to step up your routine, the NordicTrack Smart Rower features variable resistance and a smooth operation that can help you reach your fitness goals.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: 22%

Resistance training is essential for building strong bones and maintaining your fitness level as you age. The Bowflex SelecTech 552 is an entire set of dumbbells in one space-saving, easy-to-use unit.

Yes4All Sandbags: 28% off

These sandbags allow for plenty of versatility in your workouts, helping you to build strength and stability. They’re also available in multiple weights, depending on your fitness level.

Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike: 20% off

This lightweight mountain bike makes it easy to get down even the most rugged trails. It features high-performing mechanical disc brakes and 21-speed twist shifters to help you pedal more efficiently.

Marcy MWM-988 Multifunction Steel Home Gym: 47% off

If you have trouble getting motivated to leave your home to go exercise, why not put a gym in your house? The Marcy Multifunction Steel Home Gym is a compact, all-in-one gym that lets you get in a total body workout without ever leaving your home.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: 15% off

If cardio is important to you, a treadmill is essential. The NordicTrack T Series is a top-selling model that has incline and speed controls, so you can create the ideal workout for your fitness level.

Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter: 30% off

If you’re looking for a reliable and fun way to get around town, the Segway Ninebot F Series E-scooter is for you. Advanced features like 10-inch pneumatic tires and a 25-mile range let you roam far while the drum brake and regenerative electric rear brake keep you safe.

GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge: 51% off

Upgrade your football training this season with this Inflataman Receiver Touchdown Toss Game. It comes with a dry erase scoreboard, four rubber footballs and a ball pump.

Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football: 30% off

Start the season with a fresh football from the Wilson NFL collection. Composite leather contributes to peak performance in this official size football. It features a butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention.

Wilson Adult Recreational Tennis Rackets: 50% off

This Wilson brand tennis racket is one of the best in the game with volcanic frame technology for added stability. Longer main strings, stop shock pads and V-matrix technology help you play your best game.

Peloton Stationary Exercise Bike: 15% off

This is the great Peloton bike you’ve heard about. It’s got a 22-inch HD touchscreen, thousands of classes, and it takes up only 4 by 2 feet of space.

Coleman Dome Tent: 59% off

This extra-large tent can hold up to six people, and it has a large area you could call front porch, a mesh covered area in front of the door.

Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder: 51% off

This rangefinder can sight up to 1,200 yards and has six times magnification. It also has flag-lock so you get the right distance to the hole and can be magnetically mounted to metal.

Callaway Strata Women’s Complete Golf Club Set: 20% off

This club and golf bag set includes 16 total pieces, making it a great starter set for new golfers or an excellent upgrade for girls who’ve outgrown smaller clubs.

Neutrogena sunscreen lotions and other health and beauty deals

Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer: 20% off

A quality concealer is better than a Snapchat filter. It can cover, contour, prime, highlight and more. Honest Beauty Fresh Flex is one of the most popular offerings, and you can get it at a deep discount right now.

Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub: 30% off

Your skin can completely regenerate in about a month. That means there are a lot of dead cells you need to slough off to keep your skin healthy. This Mario Badescu scrub can remove dead skin cells and clear your pores while helping to reduce acne and wrinkles.

IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain: 40% off

Lipstick goes on top of your lips, but lip stain is actually absorbed by your skin to tint them with long-lasting color. The IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush glides on smoothly, sets quickly and is and provides plenty of antioxidants.

BaBylissPRo Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron: 20% off

This pro-grade curling iron can give you loose, flowing curls without damaging your hair. That nano titanium barrel provides even heat and emits negative ions that boost shine and smoothness to keep your hair looking healthy.

Theragun Mini: 25% off

Make tired, sore muscles a thing of the past with this portable percussion massage gun. It has three speeds and an ergonomic grip, so it’s easy to use on any area of the body. It doesn’t make much noise, either.

Nano Ionic Facial Steamer: 44% off

If you want to deep clean your face, a face steamer is the way to go. The Nano Ionic Facial Steamer uses steam to loosen contaminants that clog your pores. The heat makes you sweat, which flushes away the dislodged dirt, giving you clean, fresh skin.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Flat Iron: 61% off

Create professional hairstyles with professional-grade ceramic-titanium plates on this 1.25-inch flat iron. The extra long handle and slim sides make for easy maneuvering. It features an LED display, smart temperature settings and advanced ion technology.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo: 30% off

You can skip the shampoo in the shower because this cult favorite dry shampoo lives up to its name. Just shake, spray and tousle your hair for a relaxed, lived-in style. It’s free of silicone, phthalates, paraben, formaldehyde, and talcum.

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer: 49% off

Create professional blowouts at home with this infrared hair dryer. The dryer heats hair gently from the inside out to retain moisture balance and prevent heat damage. The tourmaline technology helps hair maintain a neutral charge. Attachments included.

Hot Tools Pro Signature 24K Gold Curling Iron: 43% off

Style long-lasting curls and waves with this versatile curling iron. The metal barrel heats quickly and also works as a wand. The 6-foot swivel cord prevents knots and lets you move freely as you style.

Manscaped Electric Groin Hair Trimmer: 30% off

Keeping the below-the-waist zones clean and trim is usually difficult, but this makes it easier with features such as waterproofing and low vibration.

Body Restore Shower Steamers Gift Set: 41% off

This aromatherapy kit includes 10 scents, including lavender, rose, citrus and jasmine. There are three pucks of each scent, and they make showering that much better for de-stressing.

