What do you need to make a puppy starter kit?

Getting a new puppy can be exciting, but it’s also an investment. Puppies can come into your life through a breeder, a shelter rescue or follow you home, but no matter the scenario, you’re going to need supplies. You’ll need food, bowls for their meals and water, toys, a bed, blankets, a crate, a lot of patience and more.

Gather everything you can ahead of time, if possible, because puppies require around the clock attention. Parents have compared puppies to young children, with the exception that puppies are good dogs by 3 years old.

Best puppy food and supplies

Choose a quality brand of puppy food and stick with it, because changing brands can make your puppy ill. Your puppy’s young body has a delicate stomach that can get infected easily.

Get nontoxic bowls, and make sure you have treats for good behavior. The quickest way to train a dog is to reward the behaviors you like as consistently as you can, early on.

Top puppy food

Royal Canin Puppy Food

This dry food is made in small, digestible pieces your puppy can easily chew. The kibble can be formulated for small, medium and large breeds.

Sold by Amazon

Top food and water container

Hubulk Pet Bowls with No-Spill Mat

These stainless steel bowls clean up easily and hold enough for most puppies. They sit on a non-skid silicone mat to prevent kibble from spilling on your floor.

Sold by Amazon

Top treats

Wellness Crunchy Puppy Bites

These puppy treats are small, crunchy and ideal for training young puppies. They are a natural source of docosahexaenoic acid, a type of omega-3, and support the growth and health of your pup.

Sold by Amazon

Best puppy comfort items

Puppies need safe, soft places to sleep and relax. They need a bed or cushion big enough to stretch out on and a kennel for vet visits. You can choose to crate train your puppy, or use a play pen or gates; all help to teach your puppy boundaries.

Top bed

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

This dog bed is soft, comfortable and designed with foam to evenly distribute your puppy’s weight. It comes in several sizes and has a nonskid bottom to keep it from sliding.

Sold by Amazon

Top crate

Morpilot Travel Carrier

This bag with a bedded bottom is ideal to transport a young puppy to the vet, training classes or a puppy play date. It includes a shoulder strap and food bowl for the dog parents who want to be prepared.

Sold by Amazon

Top pen

FXW Rollick Dog Playpen

This pen gives your puppy an easily foldable place to play wherever you find yourselves. It’s safe, sturdy and secure to keep your puppy safe during playtime.

Sold by Amazon

Top blanket

Furrybaby Premium Puppy Blanket

No puppy kit is complete without a soft fleece blanket your puppy can cuddle with in its kennel. A blanket provides comfort and familiar smells, and can be used to prevent or clean up messes.

Sold by Amazon

Best supplies for grooming a puppy

Whether your puppy has short or long hair (or even if it’s hairless), you need grooming supplies. This keeps your puppy’s paws and fur healthy. The longer your puppy’s hair, the more often you should brush it. You’ll have a lot less hair on your clothes, floor and furniture if you do.

Top brush

Gopets Dematting Comb

This tool can be used to detangle, demat or thin out your puppy’s undercoat. It can also be used for cats and is the best tool to keep your house clear of fur.

Sold by Amazon

Top shampoo

Burt’s Bees for Puppies Tearless Shampoo

Bathe your puppy with confidence that you won’t be irritating the eyes with this tearless shampoo. Your puppy will have a clean, moisturized coat no matter the length.

Sold by Amazon

Top nail groomer

Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder

This nail grooming device prevents mistakes by slowly grinding the nail down. You can smooth out the tips, being careful not to nick the quick while preventing scratch marks on your legs.

Sold by Amazon

Best puppy entertainment

Puppies’ minds are constantly growing and just like children, your puppy needs stimulation and play. Keeping your puppy busy by training, providing toys and taking walks helps the puppy burn off energy. Understimulated puppies have a more difficult time learning positive behaviors.

Top chew toy

Nylabone Chew Toys for Teething

These are teething bones to soothe your puppy’s gums and prevent it from destroying furniture. The bones are shaped like rings and bones, and are useful for anxiety relief or training exercises.

Sold by Amazon

Top training tools

Ssriver Puppy Training Kit

This set includes all of the basic puppy training tools including a clicker, doorbells, a couple of poop bags and a dog whistle. It has a bag to carry the items in, with treats for your puppy’s training sessions.

Sold by Amazon

Best puppy care

To be sure your puppy is safe when you go on walks, you’ll need a collar and leash. Be sure to get a tag with your name, phone number or email so if your puppy gets lost, it has a greater chance of coming home. You’ll also want to be prepared with puppy pads, a proper cleaning solution and plenty of towels for your learning pup.

Top collar and leash set

Ladoogo Reflective Dog Collar and Leash

This leash and collar combo is ideal for walking your puppy day or night. The handle has a padded grip for extra comfort and the leash attachment is made of durable, tangle-free rope.

Sold by Amazon

Top cleaning solution

Angry Orange Odor Eliminator

This is a popular, effective cleaner designed for eliminating odors from urine and is pet-friendly. It can be used on almost any surface, including wood and carpet, but not leather.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.