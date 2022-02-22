Which Kohl’s throw pillow is best?

You aren’t limited to a home decor store in your hunt for throw pillows. Kohl’s sells a wide selection of stylish accent pillows that complement many different decor schemes. They’re available in a large variety of designs, sizes, shapes, materials and prices. That said, you should still take certain factors into account while shopping for decorative pillows.

The HFI Lancaster Square Throw Pillow is one great pick. Stripes in a jacquard woven design adorn the front and back of this reversible piece. You can choose from two color schemes: indigo and neutral gray.

What to know before you buy a Kohl’s throw pillow

Where you’ll display them

Kohl’s throw pillows are meant to be displayed on furniture. So, before you begin shopping, you need to think about two critical factors: the intended piece(s) of furniture and the room in which you’ll place them.

The room and the furniture make a big difference. For example, you can get away with displaying larger decorative pillows on a bed than on a recliner or a love seat. And from an aesthetic standpoint, a queen or king-size bed can handle more accent pillows than a twin or double bed.

Set vs. single

Kohl’s throw pillows are sometimes sold in pairs and less often sold in sets of three or four. If you need more than one accent pillow, purchasing a set might be your best bet. Since these contain multiples of the same pillow, they ensure the pillows will look nice together.

On the other hand, if you’re in search of a single pillow or if you don’t like a matched look, it’s best to skip sets altogether.

Minimalistic vs. ornate

Much like other decor items, Kohl’s throw pillows are designed in different styles. The designs range from minimalistic to ornate. In general, the more modern your decor scheme, the more pared-down you should go with your pillows.

A minimalistic design typically consists of a single shade of color, with no patterns or embellishments. As you move away from minimalism, you start to see design details like patterns, fringe, tassels, multiple colors and embellishments.

What to look for in a quality Kohl’s throw pillow

Color

Speaking of color, you’ll find Kohl’s throw pillows designed in hundreds of different solid colors and multicolor schemes. It’s essential to choose a color or color scheme that complements the interior design of your home. If you’re purchasing more than one pillow, but separately, you’ll also need to decide whether you prefer to mix colors or match them.

Shape

Square pillows look classic, while rectangular pillows have a distinctly modern look. Round and oval pillows glam up any space they occupy.

Construction

Kohl’s throw pillows are available in an assortment of materials including polyester, micro-suede, faux fur, velvet and cotton. Durable material is a must if the pillows will receive a lot of wear and tear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kohl’s throw pillow

Overall, Kohl’s charges competitive prices for high-quality throw pillows. As a result, you can usually find them for prices starting at around $30. Most top out around the $80 price point.

Kohl’s throw pillow FAQ

How many throw pillows should you use in a single room?

A. One throw pillow per chair, two on a couch or love seat and a maximum of four on a bed are good rules of thumb to follow. You never want the space to look cluttered. For this reason, if the room is small, you should err on the side of caution and use even less accent pillows. Then let the aesthetic marinate for a while. You can always add more later if you feel the space needs it after you’ve lived with it for some time.

What are the red flags of a poorly made throw pillow?

A. A pesky zipper that doesn’t glide smoothly or keeps getting caught in the material isn’t just an annoyance. It could become a serious problem at some point. Similarly, seams that have already pulled loose are a foreboding sign of things to come. Chances are, puckered or shrinking material will only worsen with time, so you should steer clear of pillows with these flaws, as well.

What’s the best Kohl’s throw pillow to buy?

Top Kohl’s throw pillow

HFI Lancaster Square Throw Pillow

What you need to know: Featuring a jacquard woven design on both sides, this decorative pillow is stylish from any angle.

What you’ll love: Available in two color schemes, each created in a striped pattern, this bestselling throw pillow will elevate your home decor scheme. It’s sewn closed to keep the cover securely affixed to the insert, which is made of polyester. The material, together with stain resistant properties, makes this pillow a durable pick.

What you should consider: The stuffing was a point of contention for a couple of buyers, who felt it was poorly and inconsistently executed.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top Kohl’s throw pillow for the money

Dynasty Square Throw Pillow

What you need to know: A coconut button dresses up the cover of this pared-down accent pillow, adding subtle interest.

What you’ll love: Whether you want to mix and match or get several pillows in the same color, you can choose from nine different hues. The design is ideal for those who prefer a clean and polished look, with a single center button crafted from coconut. Aesthetically speaking, this pillow will never go out of style.

What you should consider: Stitching that came unraveled and buttons that fell off were reported by a handful of buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Koolaburra by UGG Kellen Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This throw pillow combines the quality of the UGG brand with an attractive and versatile design.

What you’ll love: Super-soft material makes this pillow one you’ll want to recline on daily. The neutral stone gray shade will synthesize perfectly with nearly any color scheme. This pillow measures 20 inches high by 20 inches wide.

What you should consider: Spot clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.