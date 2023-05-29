Home improvement projects are an excellent way to spruce up your living environment and enhance curb appeal. There are various things you can do in just a single weekend to make your home feel more alive, safe and inviting. Here’s what you’ll need to update your home.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best home improvement projects.

Nest Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats are an easy way to modernize your home. This model lets you use your smartphone to control your home’s temperature from anywhere. It monitors your home’s HVAC system, sending alerts when you need to replace your air filter or when something isn’t working as intended.

Eufy Pet Camera

This smart device lets you update your home without tools or modifications. It captures crisp 1080p video and doesn’t require a subscription. It tracks your pet throughout the room and rotates to keep them in the frame. You can check in on your pets while away and reward them with treats.

Amazon Smart Plug

Placing smart plugs throughout your house will allow you to control many appliances with voice commands. These plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa, and you can use the Alexa app to set a schedule for your lights, fans and more. The Away Lighting mode adds an extra layer of security to your home by randomly turning lights on and off to make it appear as though someone is there.

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

This kit has a compact drill, two batteries, a charger and a tool bag. It has an ergonomic handle and an impressive ratcheting chuck that tightly grips bits. The battery lasts several hours on a single charge.

Sunnest Solar Lights

These waterproof lights are attached to stakes that you can easily press into the ground. Installation is quick, and they charge automatically by absorbing sunlight. This set comes with 12 lights and is available in various bulb colors, including cool white, warm white and a multicolored set.

