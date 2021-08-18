LED light bulbs tend to operate at much lower temperatures than their traditional fluorescent or incandescent counterparts since they require little electricity to run and are particularly sensitive to heat.

Which LED light bulbs are best?

Finding the best LED light bulbs for your house, office or otherwise can be more complicated than it seems. It’s easy enough to pick out a random A19 light bulb, but knowing what kind of light you want and whether you want it to be dimmable can help you avoid lighting your space in an unwanted hue or brightness.

For standard soft white LED light bulbs, you’re likely to find what you’re looking for in this 16-pack of Philips Soft White A19 LED light bulbs, though they won’t make the cut if you need something dimmable, less bright or something that changes colors.

What to know before you buy LED light bulbs

Installation location

Depending on how and where you plan to install your LED light bulbs, you may want to consider bulbs that fit the space best. While extra small rooms or those with windows won’t need light to travel very far, those installing their light bulbs in large spaces may also want to consider brighter tones and larger packs of bulbs.

Types of LED bulbs

While the average light bulb tends to come in an A19 shape, usually matching the socket and visual aesthetic of a 60-watt light bulb, others may require different bulb styles depending on the socket. Other common light bulb styles include A21, G30 or BR20.

Usage

Some people require light bulks to stay on constantly, throughout the night or extended periods of the day. While LED light bulbs las much longer than incandescent or fluorescent bulbs, consider buying LED bulbs with low wattage, dimmable brightness or other options that can help maximize the lifespan of your bulbs.

What to look for in quality LED light bulbs

Dimmable LED light bulbs

You may not necessarily need it as a feature, but many buyers prefer dimmable LED lights since they allow better control over the brightness of a given bulb.

LED light bulb brightness

The overall brightness of an LED bulb, or a regular light bulb for that matter, is measured in a lighting unit called Lumens. The average LED light bulb will offer up to 800 Lumens of brightness, though you can also find bulbs with more or less brightness.

LED light bulb hue

All light bulbs include a specific hue, with soft white and daylight being some of the more commonly-used hue varieties out there. In addition to white tones, however, many elect to purchase light bulbs that feature a tunable white for further customization or even a colored light that can reflect white in addition to the entire RGB spectrum.

Wi-Fi and voice controls

Some LED light bulbs also include Wi-Fi connections or voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. These can be particularly useful if you hope to control them with your voice, from the comfort of your phone or simply with automated systems that can be preset for certain parts of the day or night.

How much you can expect to spend on LED light bulbs

Most LED light bulbs are fairly affordable, allowing users to buy packs with multiple bulbs within most budgets. In general, you can find a pack of four to six LED light bulbs for as low as $7, while larger packs or more specialized LED bulbs can cost up to $30 for a single bulb.

LED light bulbs FAQ

Do LED light bulbs emit UV rays?

A. While LED light bulbs do emit a tiny amount of Ultraviolet rays, the amount decreases significantly with distance and is so minuscule that they’re considered completely safe for the home. They may also emit even lower levels of radiation than some of their more traditional light bulb counterparts.

Are LED light bulbs dimmable?

A. Every LED light bulb is a little different, and while they can’t all be dimmed, many of them can. It’s important to take a look at the product you’re thinking about buying to see if it’s dimmable or not.

What’s the best LED light bulb to buy?

Top LED light bulbs

Philips 16 Pack of Frosted Non-Dimmable A19 800 Lumen LED Light Bulbs

What you need to know: These 60-watt-style A19 bulbs use LED, requiring far less energy than an actual 60-watt bulb, and they feature an impressive 800 Lumens of soft white light.

What you’ll love: This is very affordable for such a large pack. A19 classic light bulb style. Less energy than 60-watt incandescent bulbs and expected to last 10,950 hours. Soft white light for 800 lumens of brightness. These aren’t as large as CFL bulbs.

What you should consider: These LED light bulbs are not dimmable like some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED light bulbs for the money

TCP LA927KND6 6 Pack 60-Watt Equivalent Soft White Dimmable LED Light Bulbs

What you need to know: These affordable and dimmable LED light bulbs have super durable housings to keep them intact, along with a cool soft white hue perfect for everyday life.

What you’ll love: Durable housing prevents bulb damage when dropped. A19 bulb shape for the 60-watt equivalent LED bulb. It only uses 9 watts compared to 60 watts in a typical A19 fluorescent or incandescent light bulb.

What you should consider: Some say this bulb offers a slightly more yellow “soft white.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sylvania 4 Pack of Smart Plus Full Color WiFi Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs

What you need to know: This four-pack has a wide range of dim options and a great deal for the quality.

What you’ll love: This A19 bulb connects to Wi-Fi, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and comes in a full range of colors and dim settings for fully customizable light. It’s simple to install and programmable with automated color and lighting changes.

What you should consider: While they are compatible with Alexa and Google, these bulbs do not work with Apple voice assistant products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

