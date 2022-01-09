I tried the fancy Dyson hairdryer to see if it outperforms the rest of the market

The Dyson Supersonic dries hair fast without causing heat damage, saving you time while protecting your hair. It comes with multiple attachments and heat settings.

I love my long hair, but I hate having to choose between heat damage from hair dryers or waiting hours for it to dry naturally. Luckily, the Dyson Supersonic offers an alternative. This hair dryer measures the temperature of the heat it’s emitting roughly 40 times every second to prevent heat damage.

Before I tried the Dyson Supersonic, I never liked drying my hair with a hair dryer, so I’d need to carefully plan when I washed my hair so I’d have time for it to dry before I left the house. Now I no longer do this, as I’m happy with the results I get using the Supersonic hair dryer.

While it’s most definitely a splurge, I’d recommend the Dyson Supersonic to anyone who’s unsatisfied with the way they currently dry their hair.

What is the Dyson Supersonic?

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a new generation of blow dryer that uses the latest technology. It’s designed to work on curly, straight and wavy hair types, with a diffuser attachment to retain a natural curl pattern and a smoothing nozzle for straighter styles. The powerful airflow helps dry your hair in a fraction of the time it would take to dry with a conventional hair dryer, which is especially beneficial for those with long or thick hair. By infusing air with negative ions, this hair dryer is capable of drying hair quickly without introducing frizz.

How the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer works

Powered by the compact Dyson digital V9 motor, this hair dryer is exceptionally powerful. Paired with Air Multiplier technology, this produces high-velocity controlled air for ultra-quick drying and precision styling. The intelligent heat settings monitor the Supersonic’s air temperature more than 40 times a second and lowers it if it’s getting hot enough to cause damage.

What you need to know before purchasing a Dyson Supersonic

I found the Dyson Supersonic extremely well balanced and easy to use. The motor is located in the handle, which made it feel strange to hold at first compared to other hair dryers, but once I got used to it, it felt much more natural and like a better design overall.

I was surprised by how quiet this hair dryer is, considering its power and drying speed. It’s much quieter than basic, conventional hair dryers. I found this handy when getting ready early in the morning or late at night as I didn’t need to worry about the noise disturbing other members of my household.

My hair is thick and wavy, but it’s prone to flyaways and can end up looking bushy when I dry it with a regular hair dryer, which is one of the reasons I used to let it dry naturally. However, with the Dyson Supersonic’s ionic technology and smoothing attachment, I can easily get the volume I want without flyaways or my hair turning pouffy, even without a round brush or other styling tools.

One drawback of the Supersonic is that it costs several times what you’d expect to pay even for a high-end hair dryer. This was off-putting to me at first, and it certainly isn’t for buyers on a tight budget. I ultimately found it worth the money as it’s something that I use at least a few times a week and it makes my life easier.

Where to buy a Dyson Supersonic

The Dyson Supersonic is available from Amazon.

