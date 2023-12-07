Perfect for kids or anyone who wants to show their holiday spirit

As Christmas approaches, the urge to decorate becomes overwhelming. It’s not just walls, windows, mantels and tabletops that get a festive splash of holiday cheer. Your insulated cups can benefit from a little decorating, as well, particularly if you use a Stanley tumbler.

An easy way to add a little seasonal flair to your favorite beverage container is to top the straw with a colorful cap. For instance, for a very reasonable price, you can buy a set of six reusable straw lids that turn your tumbler into a source of holiday joy.

What makes a Stanley tumbler stand out?

BestReviews Testing Lab has evaluated several popular tumbler brands. To determine which was most deserving of your money, the lab focused on five key factors: smart design, ability to maintain temperature, ease of use, ease of cleaning and overall quality.

Stanley products excel in all of these areas. First, the company’s tumblers fit well in most cup holders, so they transport well and won’t easily spill. And the model we tested could keep ice frozen overnight. Because the straws are tall, Stanley tumblers are easy to drink from and their dishwasher-safe design makes them effortless to clean. Plus, the durable double-walled construction ensures they are of high quality.

Five ways to adorn your Stanley tumbler with holiday accessories

If you’re ready to step up your decorating game, there are a few ways to make your Stanley tumbler holiday-ready.

New straw cap: This is the most obvious way, and you can buy them in nearly any shape or design. The straw covers come in snowman shapes, Santa hats, Christmas trees, reindeer, holiday sweaters, snowflakes and more. Installation is simple. Just slide on the cap and your cup is officially decorated.

This is the most obvious way, and you can buy them in nearly any shape or design. The straw covers come in snowman shapes, Santa hats, Christmas trees, reindeer, holiday sweaters, snowflakes and more. Installation is simple. Just slide on the cap and your cup is officially decorated. Stickers: Apply them to the side of your Stanley tumbler. This makes your beverage holder easy to identify. And you’re free to decorate the surface however you’d like. With the right set of stickers, you can create a wonderful wintry vibe, perfect for the season.

Apply them to the side of your Stanley tumbler. This makes your beverage holder easy to identify. And you’re free to decorate the surface however you’d like. With the right set of stickers, you can create a wonderful wintry vibe, perfect for the season. Chains and charms: For the person who can’t get enough bling. Just wrap a tiny chain around the handle of your Stanley tumbler and connect a charm. Besides a decorative look, the tiny charms might add a little jingle as well.

For the person who can’t get enough bling. Just wrap a tiny chain around the handle of your Stanley tumbler and connect a charm. Besides a decorative look, the tiny charms might add a little jingle as well. Stanley boot: This interesting approach is a little silicone cup that fits snugly over the bottom of your Stanley tumbler. Boots come in festive colors and feature a variety of holiday-themed designs.

This interesting approach is a little silicone cup that fits snugly over the bottom of your Stanley tumbler. Boots come in festive colors and feature a variety of holiday-themed designs. Reusable holiday straws: Buy a pack and just slip one in the top of your tumbler to get the look you want. As a bonus, many packs come with a special brush so you can keep your straw clean.

The Stanley tumbler and accessories

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

If you have yet to get the immensely popular tumbler that went viral a few years ago, now’s your chance. While this model comes in all sizes, if you want to add holiday decorations, you will need to purchase either the 30-ounce or 40-ounce version. It comes in over two dozen colors and designs.

Meitesti Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cup

These six festive holiday straw covers are specifically designed to fit a Stanley tumbler. They are leakproof and free of bisphenol A (BPA). The material is easy to clean and has no offensive odor. The set comes with a snowman, Santa, a Santa hat, a mitten, a reindeer or a present.

Uketniy 8-Piece Christmas Straw Cover Cup for Stanley Tumbler

The straw covers in this holiday set are made of silicone. This means they maintain their shape, are durable, do not have an offensive odor and create a spill-proof seal. Thanks to the leash design, you can remove the cap for easy drinking and not worry about losing the accessory.

Odocare 8-Piece Christmas Straw Cover for Stanley Cups

If you are looking for something a little different, these straw covers have a few designs you won’t find in other sets. Our favorites were the Christmas sweater, the Christmas tree and the Grinch. Like the previous options, these accessories are suitable for 10-millimeter straws, which means they will work with either the Stanley 30-ounce or 40-ounce tumbler.

Rasieya Christmas Accessories for Stanley Tumblers

This set lets you take your tumbler decorating to the next level. It comes with three silicone straw caps and a pack of 50 Christmas stickers, so you can decorate the sides of your tumbler with a wide variety of designs. There are also two chains and six metal charms that you can hang from the handle of your Stanley tumbler.

Top Gia Snowflake Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cup

The food-grade silicone used to make these snowflake straw covers is BPA-free, durable and dishwasher-safe. The caps form a spill-proof seal on straws that are 10 millimeters in diameter, and you get a selection of five colors: pink, purple, blue, red and green.

Rasieya 6-Piece Christmas Charm Accessories for Stanley Tumblers

The handle of a Stanley tumbler is the perfect place to dangle a charm. With this set, you get six 4.7-inch gold-colored chains with lobster clasps at each end and six durable alloy pendants. The lobster clasps make it very easy to hang the chain and add your favorite pendant.

Noideeer Christmas Boot and Stanley Cup Accessories

This pack of accessories comes with four straw toppers, four Stanley tumbler boots and a pack of 50 Christmas-themed stickers. It is compatible with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 — both the 30- and 40-ounce tumblers. Besides providing a festive flair, the silicone boot helps protect against color chipping and dents.

Aiersa 6-Pack Christmas Straw Replacement for Stanley Tumbler

For a simple Christmas upgrade, consider this six-pack of reusable holiday straws. Each features a holiday design and is 12 inches long, making it suitable for the 30-ounce and 40-ounce Stanley tumbler. The set also includes an 11-inch brush to ensure your straws stay clean.

