Keurig is to coffee pods as Kleenex is to facial tissue. The company’s name has become so strongly and closely identified with the general product that some people refer to all single-cup coffee makers as Keurigs.

Despite the name recognition, that doesn’t mean all Keurig models offer the same performance. We wanted to find out which Keurig coffee maker was best for home use, so we put two popular models up against each other. For this head-to-head comparison, we chose the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker and the Keurig K155 OfficePro Commercial Coffee Maker. Our tester is a coffee lover who has used a wide variety of coffee makers and puts a high value on taste quality — they prefer a fresh, strong, smooth 8-ounce cup of dark roast coffee blend. Here’s what we learned when testing these two popular Keurig models.

Key features to consider when shopping for a Keurig

Our tester had a few key features that were most important to them when shopping for the best model. A coffee maker, especially an instant coffee maker, shouldn’t be difficult to use. It should have a straightforward process, not take up too much counter space and be able to make your beverage of choice in the size you prefer. The ideal Keurig shouldn’t take long to warm up or brew and it should offer a safety feature, such as an auto-off, in case you forget to turn the machine off after brewing. Additionally, cleaning should not be an overly complicated, labor-intensive process.

Be sure to consider whether you need a larger or smaller Keurig depending on the setting. A smaller model would likely be better for your home, whereas a larger Keurig coffee maker is ideal for your office coffee station.

Keurig worth considering for your home

Our experience with the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is a sleek-looking model with only five buttons: the power button, the auto off/on button and three buttons that allow the user to choose the size of coffee they want to brew. This simplifies the coffee making experience. The machine feels durable, but it isn’t so heavy that it can’t be easily handled. It’s also compact enough that it doesn’t take up a lot of counter space. It has a 48-ounce reservoir and can brew 6-, 8- or 10-ounce servings. We thought this model was an excellent choice for an individual or household that brewed fewer than six cups of coffee per day.

Why we recommend the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker doesn’t take up a lot of room. It’s intuitive to operate and it can brew three sizes of coffee. This Keurig warmed up in under 5 minutes and brewed a single cup of coffee in roughly 1 minute. For safety, the K-Classic has an auto-off button that shuts the coffee maker off after 2 hours.

One of our favorite aspects of this model is it doesn’t require a filter, which makes it easier to take care of. When it’s time to descale, Keurig’s somewhat automated process makes that task simple: just run the Keurig Descaling Solution through the machine as directed and you’re all set.

The primary frustration we had with this coffee maker was its short power cord. The machine’s lack of a screen was also a minor inconvenience, but it wasn’t a deal-breaker. Overall, even with its minor flaws, we still think the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is a solid choice for the average household.

Keurig worth considering for your office

What is the Keurig K155 OfficePro Commercial Coffee Maker?

The Keurig K155 OfficePro Commercial Coffee Maker is more than a step up from the K-Classic. This model is designed for a household or an office with a much higher demand for coffee. It has a 90-ounce water reservoir and can brew 4-, 6-, 8- or 10-ounce servings. The convenient touchscreen provides helpful prompts and shows clear, full-color images. The unit lets you select a water temperature for preference, and it has a programmable auto-off feature so you can select a specific turn on/off time.

Our experience with the Keurig K155 OfficePro Commercial Coffee Maker

The Keurig OfficePro doesn’t fall short performance-wise. In fact, in every area, this model meets or exceeds the capabilities of the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker. We loved the large-sized reservoir and the touchscreen interface that always lets you know exactly what the coffee maker is doing. Just like the K-Classic, it warms up in under 5 minutes and brews a cup in about 1 minute. The OfficePro gives you greater flexibility because you can choose the water temperature and it allows you to customize the auto-off feature. In short, this model has everything a coffee lover desires.

If you have an office or a work break room, this model is a great fit. However, for home use — unless you drink 90 ounces of coffee each day — it’s overkill. The cost is nearly three times that of the K-Classic, and the descaling process is complicated and labor-intensive. Our conclusion is, for home use, this model is just too much coffee maker. However, for office use (and if you have a larger budget) this is the clear winner over the smaller K-Classic.

