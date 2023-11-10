Style meets substance

It can be hard to find cookware that looks good and performs well. If you’re looking for some of the best, this new Farberware Style cookware should make it onto your short list. Stylish and practical, it’s a great choice for design enthusiasts.

In addition to a comprehensive cookware set, it also includes a nonstick saute pan and a straining saucepan. It’s quality cookware that looks good and comes at a reasonable price — so you can treat yourself for holiday meal prep.

What’s so special about the new Farberware Style cookware?

We love the new Farberware Style cookware — but what’s special about it compared to other cookware sets?

Appearance

The first thing you’ll probably notice is the way this cookware looks. It’s a colorful set featuring on-trend hues of blue and yellow. The pieces also have scalloped edges on the exterior. According to this press release, this is supposed to be reminiscent of a chef’s hat. We’re not sure if that translates, but it looks cool all the same.

Performance

The new Farberware Style cookware isn’t all style over substance. It has some great features to enhance performance.

Aluminum construction. These pans are made from aluminum, which is light and heats quickly and evenly so you don’t get hot spots.

These pans are made from aluminum, which is light and heats quickly and evenly so you don’t get hot spots. Nonstick coating. Farberware’s DiamondMax nonstick coating is durable and long-lasting.

Farberware’s DiamondMax nonstick coating is durable and long-lasting. Shatterproof lids. Some pieces come with lids and these are made from durable shatterproof glass.

Some pieces come with lids and these are made from durable shatterproof glass. Pouring spouts. The skillets and saucepans have spouts for easier, drip-free pouring.

The skillets and saucepans have spouts for easier, drip-free pouring. Riveted handles. The handles are riveted in place rather than screwed in place, making them sturdier.

The handles are riveted in place rather than screwed in place, making them sturdier. Oven-safe. Everything in the Farberware Style offerings is oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

What’s in the new Farberware Style cookware set?

If you’re considering buying this new set in full, you’ll probably be interested in what it contains. The set consists of the following pieces:

A 1-quart saucepan and lid

A 3-quart saucepan and lid

A 5-quart Dutch oven and lid

An 8-inch frying pan

A 10-inch frying pan

A turner and slotted spoon

What other pieces are available?

You can also buy individual pieces. Some of these pieces come in the set, but others are only available individually. These include:

A 6-quart stockpot

A 3-quart saute pan with lid

An 11.25-inch frying pan

An 11.25-inch grill pan

Best new Farberware Style cookware

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware Set in Blue

This 10-piece set contains two saucepans, a Dutch oven, two frying pans, three lids and two utensils, so you have everything you need to cook a wide range of dishes. It comes in a trendy dark blue that’s sure to look great in your kitchen. We love the addition of the pouring spouts, which prevent spills and drips.

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware Set in Yellow

In this set, you get all the same items as in the blue set, but in a bright yellow hue. If you prefer bolder, more vibrant colors, this is the set for you. What’s great about these pans is their versatility. They’re oven-safe so they can go from the stovetop to the oven with no complaints. They’re also dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning.

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware 11.25-Inch Frying Pan

If you’re looking for something a bit bigger than the 8-inch or 10-inch frying pans included in the set, this one measures 11.25 inches. It has handy pouring spouts on each side and is dishwasher-safe. The nonstick coating is durable and releases well — even foods that are prone to sticking.

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware Saute Pan

With its high, straight sides, this 3-quart saute pan is practical for cooking a range of recipes, from simple sautes and stir-fries to sauces and braised dishes. It looks great, too, with scalloped edges and a choice of yellow or blue finishes. The cooking surface measures 9.5 inches across and it’s just over 5 inches tall, including the lid.

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware Straining Saucepan With Lid

The combination of the lid and the pouring spouts means you can drain or strain foods directly in this saucepan — no colander necessary. It has a 3-quart capacity, so it’s roomy but not impractically large. Both the lid and pan are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe to 500 degrees.

Farberware Style Nonstick Cookware Deep Round Grill Pan

This grill pan is perfect for getting a grill-like finish on your food, without having to crack out the barbecue or cook outside. It has an 11.25-inch diameter and straight, high sides to reduce splatter.

