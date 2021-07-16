All-Clad makes all of its products with metal from only U.S. suppliers to ensure superior stainless steel design.

Which All-Clad stainless steel cookware is best?

Founded in 1971 in Pennsylvania, All-Clad is an industry leader in quality and high-performing cookware. By creating pots and pans with alternating layers of stainless steel bonded to aluminum, All-Clad’s cookware soars above competitors by providing quick and even heating, durable construction and sleek design. These alternating layers of metal act as stronger conductors for heat than traditional stainless steel pots and pans, making heat cook more quickly and evenly.

Types of All-Clad stainless steel

All-Clad has various collections, but the two stainless steel options that All-Clad delivers are the D3 and D5 stainless steel lines. Understanding the difference between the two will help you decide which product is best for you.

D3 stainless steel

All-Clad’s D3 stainless steel line is one of the cheaper options in their extensive line of cookware. D3 refers to the three bonded layers bonded together to create their pots and pans. The layers are a stainless steel surface, aluminum center and a magnetic steel exterior. These pots and pans are stronger heat conductors and are incredibly versatile for creating quick bites to epic meals. Additionally, D3 stainless steel is much more responsive to temporary changes in temperature, giving it more precision with temperature control.

D5 stainless steel

All-Clad’s D5 stainless steel line is the D3 with two additional layers, allowing for a more even heat distribution. These pots and pans are often more forgiving than D3 products in their performance and are more durable. Additionally, D5 stainless steel products are heavier due to their added layers of metal built-in and are more expensive than D3 stainless steel products.

9 best All-Clad stainless steel cookware

D3 stainless steel

All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware

Our take: Every kitchen needs at least one excellent stainless steel pan, and the All-Clad’s tri-ply stainless steel fry pan can meet the needs of any kitchen from amateur to professional.

What we like: All-Clad’s sleek and elegant steel design looks great in any kitchen while being compatible with all kinds of cooktops.

What we dislike: Pan tends to cause sauces to pool around the edges of the pan.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Sauce Pan

Our take: This durable saucepan is great for cooking all kinds of sauces while providing even rapid heat distribution.

What we like: The top of the pan has lined straight sides to assist with stirring and a smaller surface area to limit evaporation.

What we dislike: Some users described the handle as being uncomfortable.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Stockpot

Our take: Great for soups and stews, this stockpot is oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

What we like: Providing excellent durability while still being lightweight. Available in 6 and 8-quart options.

What we dislike: Some users describe the pot’s edges as sharp and that you should clean it with caution.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe PFOA-free Non-Stick Fry Pan

Our take: Has All-Clad’s classic tri-ply design with an additional three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating to ensure effortless cleanup.

What we like: Available in 8, 10, 12 and 14-inch designs.

We dislike: Some users reported the pan’s lining after a few years of constant use.

D5 stainless steel

All-Clad D5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Fry Pan Saute Pan Cookware

Our take: All the benefits of the tri-ply, nonstick design with two added layers for upgraded performance and even more even heat distribution.

What we like: Heat-resistant handles make carrying this pan easy, even for the most complex meals.

What we dislike: Nonstick layers tend to degrade over time and might peel after a few years of extended use.

All-Clad D5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Sauce Pan

Our take: As a part of the D5 brushed collection, this saucepan combines its elegant brushed finish with its impeccable performance

What we like: Available in for distinct sizes: 1.5, 2, 3 and 4-quarts.

What we dislike: There were rare reports of defective lids and it should be noted that the lids are not covered under the warranty.

All-Clad D5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Stockpot Cookware

Our take: This 8-quart stockpot can handle any soup or stew with the utmost care. Its 5-ply bonded construction, making it incredibly durable.

What we like: Thanks to its resilient design, this pot is built to last for years.

What we dislike: Some users reported the lid is somewhat sharp.

All-CladD5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Dutch Oven

Our take: The All-Clad dutch oven has a round bottom and high walls, making it perfect for cooking everything from stews to pot roasts to even pasta.

What we like: It has a simple yet elegant design that can act as both the pot to cook in and the serving dish.

What we dislike: Due to a thicker lid and thicker design, this pot is relatively heavy.

All-Clad D5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Fry Pan Saute Pan Cookware

Our take: Flared rims around the edges of the pan make pouring a breeze, and a superior stick resistance allows for easy clean-up in the dishwasher.

What we like: Available in 8, 10 and 12-inch sizes, as well as an option to buy along with cleaner and polish.

What we dislike: Like many of All-Clad’s products, the 5-ply stainless steel line will be more expensive than your typical fry pan.

