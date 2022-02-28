Which cupcake makers are best?

Whether you plan on making a large batch of baked goods for an event, or simply love cupcakes, a cupcake maker is a great addition to your arsenal of kitchen gadgets.

These handy machines are easy to operate and churn out cupcakes and other treats in a fraction of the time of a regular kitchen oven. For example, the Babycakes CC-12 Full Size Cupcake Maker cooks batches in as little as 8 minutes and takes almost no time to preheat.

What to know before you buy a cupcake maker

Why buy a cupcake maker

Cupcake makers offer a few significant advantages over using a regular kitchen oven. They remove any guesswork over what temperature to bake your cupcakes, and they also fully cook a batch in less than 10 minutes, sometimes as few as 5 minutes. Compared to regular kitchen ovens, which generally take 15 to 20 minutes, not including the long preheat time. You’ll also save money on your utility bill if you have an electric oven, as cupcake makers use less power.

Other uses for cupcake makers

Despite the name, cupcake makers are not one-trick ponies. You can use them for cooking various baked goods, including cornbread, biscuits, brownies and muffins. You can also cook other foods like frittatas, mini breakfast sandwiches and mini quiches. Their potential is only limited by your creativity.

Storage

Anytime you are buying a new appliance for your kitchen, storage needs to be a consideration. The majority of cupcake makers are small enough to fit inside a standard cabinet. However, some are notably larger than others. If choosing a large model, it may be helpful to opt for a maker designed for vertical storage. Some also feature a cord wrap, which helps keep your storage space looking neat and organized.

What to look for in a quality cupcake maker

Capacity

Cupcake makers range in capacity from four mini cupcakes up to 12 full-size cupcakes. Before choosing a model, consider how many cupcakes or other baked goods you want to be able to cook in a single batch. If you only plan on periodically making a few treats for your family, then a 4 or 7-cup machine may be fine. However, suppose you want the ability to prepare many cupcakes in a reasonable amount of time, perhaps for a child’s birthday party or work event. In that case, it is best to opt for a maker with a higher capacity.

Non-stick coating

Nearly all cupcake makers have a non-stick coating on the baking plate, but this can vary in quality. The better the non-stick properties, the easier it will be to release your baked goods from the cooking plate and clean.

Indicator lights

Indicator lights on cupcake makers help let you know when a machine is plugged in and when it is fully preheated and ready to cook.

Stay-cool exterior

A stay-cool exterior is good for anyone, but it is imperative if kids will be involved in the cupcake-making process or spending time around the machine when it is cooking.

Accessories

Some cupcake makers are bundled with accessories that help you prepare or decorate your treats. These may include a piping bag, frosting tips, silicone molds, paper liners, a spatula or a recipe booklet.

How much you can expect to spend on a cupcake maker

Cupcakes makers cost as little as $15 for small machines that make four to seven mini cupcakes. Those that make larger batches of full-size cupcakes usually cost $30-$70.

Cupcake maker FAQ

How do I clean my cupcake maker?

A. To clean a cupcake maker, start by unplugging the machine and letting it completely cool down. Then take a sponge or damp cloth and wipe the cooking plates and the appliance’s exterior to remove any leftover batter or grease. Afterward, simply dry it with a clean towel before putting it away.

Do I need to put paper liners in my cupcake maker?

A. Though paper liners are not a necessity when using a cupcake maker, they make the process of removing your baked goods significantly easier. If you choose not to use them, adequately grease and flour your baking plates before adding the batter.

What is the best cupcake maker to buy?

Top cupcake maker

Babycakes CC-12 Full Size Cupcake Maker

What you need to know: Capable of cooking a dozen full-size treats at one time, the CC-12 is a top choice for those who want to make large batches of cupcakes regularly.

What you’ll love: It heats up and cooks cupcakes quickly, and the exterior stays cool the entire time.

What you should consider: Its non-stick properties could be better, so you’ll want to use a paper liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cupcake maker for the money

Betty Crocker Cupcake Maker

What you need to know: This well-made machine churns out batches of cupcakes in less than 10 minutes and is conveniently designed for vertical storage to save a bit of space in your kitchen.

What you’ll love: It features helpful indicator lights that let you know when it is preheated and ready to cook, a high domed lid so your cupcakes can fully rise and includes several extras for decorating your creations.

What you should consider: It only makes mini cupcakes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Minnie Mouse Cupcake Maker

What you need to know: If baking small batches of cupcakes with children, there are few better options than this Minnie Mouse-themed model.

What you’ll love: It cooks cupcakes incredibly quickly and includes animal print liners and a cute silicone bow mold for decorating your treats.

What you should consider: It’s hard to find third-party liners that fit inside of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.