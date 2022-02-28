Which kitchen shears are best?

If you have never used a quality pair of shears in the kitchen, you may not even realize how complicated simple tasks such as preparing greens truly are. The right pair of kitchen shears are safer than using a knife, and they might even allow you to forgo using your cutting board.

The best kitchen shears feature sharp blades with micro-serrated edges. Additionally, they should be multifunctional, allowing you to accomplish a number of kitchen tasks. For instance, Wüsthof’s Stainless Kitchen Shears can crush nuts, open bottles and be used as a jar clamp.

What to know before buying kitchen shears

Kitchen shears uses

While kitchen shears look like a pair of oversized scissors, they can be used in a wide variety of ways. Kitchen shears uses include opening packages, dividing grapes, cutting meat, cleaning shrimp, chopping greens, snipping through dough, cutting dried fruit, removing crust from bread and more. Also, kitchen shears are a much better choice than a knife for a novice chef because they are safer to use. For more information on kitchen shears, visit the BestReviews buyer’s guide.

Scissors

If regular scissors are used in the kitchen, it should only be for light-duty tasks such as opening packages. Scissors used in the kitchen should be designated as kitchen scissors and not be used for other cutting tasks, such as snipping the lid of a craft glue bottle.

Kitchen shears

The best kitchen shears stand apart from regular scissors, because at least one side will have a micro-serrated blade. This allows the edge to grip onto wet food without slipping. Kitchen shears also feature a more rugged build, so they can exert greater cutting force to snip through more than paper and plastic.

Poultry shears

Poultry shears are a step above kitchen shears when it comes to cutting force. These heavy-duty utensils almost look like something you would use to prune small branches. The blade edge has a little dip in it to help keep bones from moving so you can cut through them more easily.

What to look for in quality kitchen shears

Comfortable non-slip grip

The handles on your kitchen shears need to be large enough to comfortably fit your hands. Just as important, they should feature a comfortable, textured grip. You may be using them when your hands and/or the shears are wet, and you don’t want to lose control.

Appropriate blade length

Make sure you purchase a pair of kitchen shears with the appropriate-sized blade for your needs. If you purchase a pair of kitchen shears that are only a few inches long, and you want to cut up a whole chicken, they won’t be very effective.

Comes apart easy for cleaning

Your kitchen shears need to be cleaned after every use, and the best way to do that is one blade at a time. If you purchase kitchen shears that are difficult to disassemble, you might be tempted to not clean them thoroughly.

Extra features

Kitchen shears seem to be second only to the Swiss Army knife when it comes to incorporating gadgets. If you’d like, you can purchase a pair of kitchen shears that not only cuts but also opens bottles, crushes nuts, opens jars, serves as a screwdriver and more.

How much you can expect to spend on kitchen shears

While it is possible to purchase a pair of kitchen shears for less than $10, you will be happier with the quality found in the $10-$20 price range. If you’re looking for high-end, heavy-duty poultry shears, you can pay as much as $50 or more.

Kitchen shears FAQ

Why do kitchen shears come apart?

A. While some people will take their kitchen shears apart in order to use it as a vegetable peeler, the real reason kitchen shears come apart is for cleaning. After each and every use, take your kitchen shears apart and carefully wash each blade individually by hand. When you are finished, dry the shears by hand. When storing, keep your kitchen shears away from other metal so as not to damage the blades.

Can’t I just put my kitchen shears in the dishwasher?

A. Even if your kitchen shears are labeled “dishwasher safe,” we would advise against ever placing them in a dishwasher. The reason for this is the same reason why you do not put any of your prized knives in a dishwasher: the detergent and rattling will quickly remove the sharp edge from your shears.

What’re the best kitchen shears to buy?

Top kitchen shears

Wüsthof Stainless Kitchen Shears

What you need to know: These are a very versatile pair of kitchen shears from a trusted name in cutware perfect for all sorts of kitchen shears uses.

What you’ll love: These stainless steel kitchen shears have micro-serrated blades that allow them to handle all of your kitchen shearing needs. This versatile tool also functions as a bottle opener, screwdriver, jar clamp and moret.

What you should consider: These high-quality shears cost considerably more than the average pair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen shears for the money

Gerior Kitchen Scissors

What you need to know: This versatile pair of kitchen shears is reasonably priced, offering good value for your money.

What you’ll love: The blades on this pair of kitchen shears are manufactured using food-grade stainless steel to help resist rusting. The large handle offers better control and more power when cutting, and the rubbery texture provides a non-slip grip, even when the shears get wet.

What you should consider: While these kitchen shears are designed to come apart for cleaning, some individuals feel they come apart too easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fiskars Non-scratch Kitchen Shears

What you need to know: These handy kitchen shears feature a non-scratch base, which makes them safe for cutting on bakeware and countertops.

What you’ll love: The heat-resistant, nylon base and angled handles allow users to cut food directly in a pan. The shears separate for easy cleaning and come with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: There are no built-in accessories. This tool only functions as kitchen shears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

