Best olive oil dispenser

It’s common to invest in more than one type of olive oil, which is why many people invest in more than one olive oil dispenser.

Which olive oil dispenser is best?

The average household always ensures they have a bottle of olive oil on your kitchen counter. However, pouring it can be messy. When you upgrade to an olive oil dispenser, pouring is easy and controlled, not to mention mess-free.

In addition to being practical, olive oil dispensers have better aesthetic value than regular bottles. If you’re thinking of investing in one, here’s our buying guide on olive oil dispensers. We have a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice, Rachael Ray Stoneware EVOO Oil Dispensing Bottle, which is available in over a dozen colors.

What to know before you buy an olive oil dispenser

Types of olive oil dispensers

There are three types of olive oil dispensers, which are cruets, misters and bottle-stopper pourers.

Olive oil cruets are bottles that have long, slender metal spouts. These bottles are often contoured or have handles to make pouring more manageable and controlled. Cruets come in glass, metal, ceramic or stoneware options.

Olive oil misters spray small amounts of oil onto food or cookware and the design has a clog-free nozzle for easy, consistent spraying. Misters are usually available in plastic or stainless steel, though some glass styles are available.

Bottle-stopper pourers replace the regular cap of an olive oil bottle. Stoppers often have a hole in their spout for smoother pouring. More affordable stoppers are made of plastic, whereas metal makes for a better-quality option.

How olive dispensers protect olive oil

Olive oil dispensers protect olive oil from light and oxygen exposure, two things that degrade oil quality.

When light penetrates an olive oil bottle, it breaks down the oil’s antioxidants. As a result, it may reduce olive oil’s health benefits. Many olive oil dispensers are dark-colored or opaque to decrease the amount of light that reaches the olive oil.

When exposed to oxygen, olive oil’s fatty acids deteriorate. This often results in the oil going rancid, which is evident when the oil takes on a peculiar aroma or its color becomes lighter. Many olive oil dispensers have caps to minimize oxygen exposure.

How an olive oil dispenser makes pouring easier

Olive oil dispensers have unique features to make pouring more controlled. Here’s how they do it:

Olive oil dispensers’ spouts are usually slender or tapered, which means it’s a bit harder to overpour the oil.

Many dispensers have ergonomic designs that are comfortable to hold and manipulate.

Some olive oil dispensers are designed with dripless spouts to minimize mess.

A few olive oil dispensers have reservoirs that slow down how quickly oil exits the dispenser.

What to look for in a quality olive oil dispenser

Olive oil dispenser sizes

Most olive oil dispensers range in size from 10-36 ounces. Some consumers prefer small sizes, so they use all the oil before it expires. Individuals using larger volumes of olive oil may be partial to larger dispensers to reduce the frequency of refills.

Olive oil dispenser opacity

The best way to keep light out of olive oil dispensers is to invest in one with a high opacity level. Dispensers made of ceramic or stoneware, which have dense, solid walls, have the highest opacities.

When it comes to glass dispensers, it’s best to stick to deep green or brown instead of clear or light-colored ones. However, keep in mind that some light still penetrates these bottles. If you’re partial to these, at the very least, store them in a cupboard to minimize light exposure.

Olive oil dispenser spouts

Cruet and bottle-stopper olive oil dispensers almost always have slender spouts. Additionally, many of them have drip-free designs. Some of these spouts cease from pouring once the dispenser is at a specific angle.

As far as olive oil misters go, they have nozzles instead of spouts. Most of these nozzles resemble those seen on standard pumps or aerosol bottles. Depending on their design, the nozzles need to be pumped for individual sprays or held down for a continuous stream of olive oil.

How much you can expect to spend on an olive oil dispenser

Basic glass olive oil dispensers cost $8-$16. Oil mister bottles run $15-$25. High-end olive oil dispensers with attractive or ergonomic designs range from $15-$40.

Olive oil dispensers FAQ

Can I get a replacement spout or stopper for my olive oil dispenser?

A. More often than not, you’ll be able to secure a replacement from the manufacturer. However, if you’re not able to get one, you may need to invest in a new olive oil dispenser all together.

Can I bring an olive oil dispenser outdoors in the summer?

A. You can, but ideally, olive oil should be stored indoors where the temperature is no higher than 70 degrees. Scorching hot summer days are much warmer than 70 degrees, and the high temperature may impact the olive oil’s quality.

What’s the best olive oil dispenser to buy?

Top olive oil dispenser

Rachael Ray Stoneware EVOO Oil Dispensing Bottle

What you need to know: This attractive 24-ounce olive oil dispenser has an ergonomic design for controlled pouring and drizzling.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several colors and includes a spout cap to keep out moisture and debris. The bottom-heavy design minimizes the likelihood of tipping over. The smooth bottle is easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: It’s challenging to determine how much olive oil is in the dispenser.

Where to buy: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top olive oil dispenser for the money

Aozita Glass Olive Oil Bottle Set

What you need to know: As a comprehensive set, this 17-ounce dispenser comes with two pourers, travel caps and a funnel.

What you’ll love: The pourer is made with stainless steel and has a flap cap. The glass is dark brown to keep light out, and the overall design is versatile and practical. It’s a terrific value buy, given it’s a set.

What you should consider: There are occasional reports that the spout rusts.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Flyboo Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle

What you need to know: The durable design of this stainless steel olive oil dispenser is built to last.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three sizes and is equipped with a sealing ring to prevent oil leakage. The wide mouth makes for easy refills, which may not require a funnel. It’s also aesthetically pleasing.

What you should consider: The bottle reveals fingerprints, which may be challenging to remove.

Where to buy: Amazon

