Which bullet journal is best?

Bullet journals are a fun and exciting way to keep track of everything in your life. If you’re someone that journals often, there’s no doubt that you’ve bullet journaled, even if you weren’t aware of it. Bullet journals are a catch-all journal and are as versatile as you want them to be.

Some people keep bullet journals for specific things, such as a planner or a way to track their progress on a project. Others use their bullet journal as a springboard for their ideas, and some use them as a space to curate items that fit their passions.

The top bullet journal pick, the Leuchtturm 1917, is a classic journal from a well-loved brand in the stationery world.

What to know before you buy a bullet journal

Hardback vs. softback bullet journals

This is one of the first decisions to make before you buy a new bullet journal. If you’re someone that takes their journal with them everywhere, it’s a good idea to opt for a hardback bullet journal for the extra durability alone.

Softback bullet journals can bend easily when thrown into a bag or back pocket but can make for great bullet journals if you primarily enjoy journaling in bed or at your desk.

No matter what type of journal you choose, you’ll be able to have your pick of a wide array of colors, designs and textures.

Paper style

Another vital factor to consider before purchasing a new bullet journal is the type of paper in the journal itself. The crowd-favorite paper choice for a bullet journal is dotted paper, but everyone has their own preferences.

If you plan on using your bullet journal for lists, progress tracking or as a schedule, dotted or grid paper are both solid options. Both dotted and grid paper also make for excellent guides for any doodling that you might do, so they’re perfect for those that love to draw.

If you plan on using your bullet journal for writing longer journal entries, it may be worth going for the classic feel of lined paper. This will help guide your penmanship and keep things looking neat. Grid paper is another good option for writers, though some don’t appreciate the abundance of lines.

Blank paper, on the other hand, is perfect for artists and journalers that prefer their finished bullet journals to have a more sloppy or lived-in look. Creatives, in particular, tend to like the freedom that blank paper provides.

Extra features

Some bullet journals will have extra features, such as a pen loop or internal or external pocket. These extra features are great for those who intend to carry their bullet journal around with them.

What to look for in a quality bullet journal

Paper quality

No matter what style of paper you choose, the quality of the paper is what makes or breaks the quality of a bullet journal. As you spend a lot of time writing or drawing in this journal, you want the paper to match your tastes.

Having a bullet journal with quality paper will help keep things looking neat and put together, as you won’t have to worry about your ink smearing or your pages tearing.

Durable binding

The binding is what holds your bullet journal together, so opt for a bullet journal that has good binding. Most bullet journals use string and glue for binding, which is an excellent way to hold the pages together, but if not done with quality materials, it can result in a shambled journal.

Aesthetic and design

When choosing your bullet journal, be sure to pick one that resonates with your aesthetic. Most people end up spending a lot of time with their bullet journals, so you want to find one that you love.

How much you can expect to spend on a bullet journal

Bullet journals can range from $20-$30 depending on the brand and quality.

Bullet journal FAQ

What is the best pen to use in my bullet journal?

A. This is largely up to personal tastes, but don’t be afraid to experiment with different pens. If you find that your favorite ink pen doesn’t work with your new journal, it could be an issue of the paper quality.

Can any journal be made into a bullet journal?

A. Absolutely. Bullet journaling, just like any other art form, is a deeply personal thing and everyone has their own approach to it. You don’t need any specific type of journal to get started.

What’s the best bullet journal to buy?

Top bullet journal

Leuchtturm 1917

What you need to know: This hardback bullet journal from classic stationery brand Leuchtturm is great for bullet journalers on the go.

What you’ll love: This bullet journal comes with a blank index and numbered pages, so it’s easy to organize. The paper is thick and creamy, which makes for a rich writing experience.

What you should consider: Some people may not like having the index.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bullet journal for the money

Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook

What you need to know: Moleskine has been a crowd-favorite brand among journalers for years. This bullet journal is perfect for writers.

What you’ll love: This notebook comes in various colors and just about every paper option. It stands out due to its simplicity.

What you should consider: The paper isn’t the best, and you may experience some problems with feathering if you use ink pens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lemome Thick Classic Notebook with Pen Loop

What you need to know: This journal from Lemome is excellent for travelers, thanks to its extra features designed to help you keep your journaling supplies organized.

What you’ll love: This bullet journal is an affordable option that contains high-quality paper.

What you should consider: You may experience some issues with bleeding ink if you use fountain or calligraphy pens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

