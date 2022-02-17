Skip to content
WRIC ABC 8News
Richmond
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Fox School Fire
Virginia News
What’s Trending?
Crime
Sign up for email news alerts
Virginia Elections & Politics
Capitol Connection
Business
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Weird News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Winter Olympics 2022
WEATHER
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Sign up for StormTracker8 weather alerts
CORONAVIRUS
TRAFFIC
WATCH
Watch ABC 8News Live
Watch Live Events
Watch All Videos
TV Listings
Children’s Programming
COMMUNITY
Honoring Black History
Winter Olympics 2022 in China
Events Calendar
Positively Richmond
Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
804 EXPERTS
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Long-Term Care Planning Expert
Medicare Coverage Expert
Vascular Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
CONTESTS
Cinema Cafe Sweepstakes
Marcos Pizza Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sign up for contest email alerts
ABOUT 8NEWS
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Advertise With Us
Work for 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Regional News Partners
8News is on Alexa!
About BestReviews
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Trending Stories
Watch ABC 8News Live
One person in critical condition after crash and shooting on Azalea Avenue
Video
115 mph chase on I-95 ends when deputy rams fleeing driver
Parents warn of deadly COVID complication after 4-year-old spends 8 days in hospital: “When he went to sleep, I cried”
Video
Downed power lines close road in Henrico
146 Virginia police officers decertified, new law expands to include excessive force and lying
Video
StormTracker8: Sunny and warm Monday, rain returns by Tuesday
Video
Deadly Saturday morning crash in Chesterfield
Family of slain teen calls for end to gun violence
Video
Car flies over median, lands in front of Stafford patrol car in deadly crash
More Trending Stories
Local Events