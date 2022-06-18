Because they are active, intelligent animals, parrots require a large amount of time outside of their cage for their emotional and physical well-being.

Which large birdcage is best?

While most pet birds are small and take up little space, this is not the case with parrots such as macaws or cockatoos. These animals require large, open cages that allow them opportunities to exercise, play and explore. Their cages must be well constructed and tough because parrots are extremely intelligent, powerful escape artists.

As one of the largest birdcages on the market, the Prevue Pet Products Empire Birdcage will provide your pet with ample room for both comfort and activity. This cage is the top choice for owners of large parrots due to its high-quality build and reasonable price point.

What to know before you buy a large birdcage

Your cage’s location

Large birdcages can take up a good portion of a small room; many models reach up to 6 feet tall. With this in mind, consider where you will keep your pet’s cage. Those who live in warm climates that don’t experience chilly weather in the winter sometimes opt to keep their cages outdoors under covered porches or patios. Cages kept indoors should be far enough away from walls to prevent your bird from both soiling its surroundings with food or picking at paint and drywall.

Your bird’s size

Bigger is always better when it comes to birdcage selection. However, since parrots should ideally spend most of the daytime hours outside the confines of their cages, many bird owners attempt to keep cage sizes manageable. Your cage should be large enough to allow your pet room to play and exercise without hitting its wings or tail feathers on the bars and damaging them. The toys, perches and accessories parrots require also take up significant cage real estate, so keep that in mind while you consider cage models.

Safety

Parrots’ destructive nature can lead them to chew on the bars of their cages. Powder-coated or stainless steel cages prevent your bird from ingesting harmful paint chips or metal if it develops this habit. Parrots can make short work of figuring out cage-door mechanisms, so choose a cage you can lock to prevent escape.

What to look for in a quality large birdcage

Wheels

Wheels or casters allow you to easily move your cage. Be sure to keep your cage on a flat, level surface.

Accessories

Food bowls, ladders and cage-top playgrounds are all commonly featured on large birdcages. While you have to provide many of your own toys and perches, there is value in cages that include a few quality items for your pet.

Easy cleaning

Birds are notoriously messy creatures, and large species are no exception. Select a cage that has a bottom tray that slides in and out for easy paper changing and cleaning. Avoid models that have tight nooks and crannies where food and waste may accumulate and become hard to remove.

Seed guards

Seed guards are metal walls that surround a lower portion of a birdcage. They help minimize mess around the cage by preventing food items your bird will drop or throw from escaping the walls of the cage. Some bird owners remove these, finding the floor is easier to clean than the seed guards themselves. While results may vary, select a cage that includes seed guards to give you the option to see how they perform for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a large birdcage

Depending on size, branding and materials, large birdcages cost between $300 and $950.

Large birdcage tips

Rotate your parrots’ toys and perches regularly to keep their environment interesting and engaging.

Parrots enjoy looking out windows and observing the outdoors. However, flashing lights and too much activity can leave them nervous and frightened. Be mindful of your bird’s tolerance for surprises and be observant of their behavior in case they prefer a different location.

Birds like having many options when it comes to toys, but be sure not to overfill your cage to the point that your pet does not have adequate room to spread out and move freely.

Large birdcage FAQ

Can you keep a large birdcage outdoors?

A. If you live in a warm climate, it is possible to keep your pet bird outdoors. However, be mindful of the fact that clever predators such as raccoons may attempt to attack your bird. If you wish to keep your cage outdoors, keep it on a screened-in porch, patio or lanai.

Do you have to assemble your bird’s cage?

A. Cages are usually shipped flat and require assembly. While putting a birdcage together is not complicated, large cage assembly likely requires a partner for assistance.

Can you keep small birds in a large cage?

A. Yes. In fact, the largest cage possible is recommended for any bird species. However, bigger cages have wide gaps between bars that small birds might easily squeeze through to escape.

What’s the best large birdcage to buy?

Top large birdcage

Prevue Pet Products Empire Birdcage

What you need to know: This spacious cage is one of the largest this manufacturer makes.

What you’ll love: Heavy-duty construction and locks are designed to withstand the most persistent parrots. Includes a seed guard and easily cleaned bottom tray.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported this cage is easily damaged during shipping, a common issue with purchasing birdcages online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large birdcage for the money

Extra-Large Wrought-Iron Open/Close Play-Top Bird Parrot Cage

What you need to know: This large birdcage comes in two colors and is an excellent value.

What you’ll love: At half the price of competing cages, this model still features quality craftsmanship and materials. The top of this cage opens to allow your pet a comfortable, high vantage point.

What you should consider: It is a bit smaller than alternative options. Users also report challenging assembly and occasionally missing screws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

King’s Cages Parrot Cage

What you need to know: This is a roomy, well-constructed model from one of the leading manufacturers of birdcages.

What you’ll love: This cage is available in five colors and includes multiple wooden perches, a cage-top playground and stainless steel bowls. Industrial strength casters make this cage easy and smooth to roll where needed.

What you should consider: While top quality, this cage is much more expensive than those offered by competing brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

