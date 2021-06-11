Skip to content
8News
Richmond
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Virginia Politics: Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
Richmond Casino Race
Virginia News
Crime
BestReviews
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Area Forecasts
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Sports
Local Sports
8Sports Blitz – High School Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
University of Virginia Cavaliers
Washington Football Huddle
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Vaccinate Virginia: Virtual Town Hall
Community
Founder’s Day Donation Drive
Great 8 Weekend Events
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Video Game News
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Experts
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
Contests
Crab Du Jour Seafood Sweepstakes
A Taste of Mexico Sweepstakes
Bottom Dollar Shopping Spree Sweepstakes
Enter the Senior Send Off
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Work for Us
Intern With 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
Fish & Reptile Supplies
How to clean a betta fish tank
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Government watchdog recommends changes to Virginia’s new marijuana law weeks before legalization
Movie filming in Hopewell looking for extras of all ages
Video
StormTracker8: Rain, thunderstorms for Central Virginia; localized flooding possible
Video
Central Virginia Most Wanted looking for two men; one for sodomizing a child
Virginia won’t end enhanced unemployment benefits early like some states, Northam says
More Trending Stories
Local Events