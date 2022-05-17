RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With weather conditions volatile in Central Virginia these days, it’s hard not to think about emergency preparation in the event of a natural disaster. While you most likely have an emergency kit to help your family stay safe during a catastrophe, what about your pets?

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management recommends having two kits on hand for your pets for emergency situations. If you are sheltering in place, the VDEM suggests preparing a larger kit. If an evacuation is needed, then a lightweight version is better. Pet kits should be inspected regularly to ensure that the contents, such as foods or medications, are fresh.

Read on for more suggestions from the VDEM on how to build an emergency kit for your furry friends.