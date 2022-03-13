Skip to content
WRIC ABC 8News
Richmond
59°
Richmond
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Fox School Fire
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
What’s Trending?
Crime
Sign up for email news alerts
Virginia Elections & Politics
Capitol Connection
Business
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Weird News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Winter Olympics 2022
WEATHER
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Sign up for StormTracker8 weather alerts
CORONAVIRUS
TRAFFIC
WATCH
Watch ABC 8News Live
Watch Live Events
Watch All Videos
TV Listings
Children’s Programming
COMMUNITY
Honoring Black History
Winter Olympics 2022 in China
Events Calendar
Positively Richmond
Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
804 EXPERTS
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Junk Removal Expert
Long-Term Care Planning Expert
Medicare Coverage Expert
Vascular Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
CONTESTS
WRIC Basketball Challenge
Marcos Pizza Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
Sign up for contest email alerts
ABOUT 8NEWS
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Advertise With Us
Work for 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Regional News Partners
8News is on Alexa!
About BestReviews
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Small Animal Supplies
Best small animal hammock
Top Small Animal Supplies Headlines
Trending Stories
Va. counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
Why were American flags at half-staff Friday?
288 bridge-jumper dies after car crash
Where is Tracy Lynn Epps?
Records show Covington shooter’s Chesterfield history
Jailor, eight others charged in jailhouse drug ring
Boy, 3, shoots mother to death, police say
Va. election calendar case sent back to lower court
Belt Atlantic shooter sentenced to 183 years
Chesterfield man dies of injuries weeks after shooting
More Trending Stories
Local Events