Which white Vans are best?

There’s something about all-white Vans that’s both classy and casual. It can be a hard look to pull off, and it takes plenty of cleaning to keep them looking good, but it’s worth the effort. You can find all-white Vans in any of the brand’s many styles, so don’t worry — you have options.

The best white Vans are the Vans Unisex Authentic Sneakers. This is the style that started it all, and it’s the easiest to match with most of your outfits.

What to know before you buy white Vans

Vans styles

White Vans are available in all 10 Vans styles.

Authentic: This is the original style first made available in the mid-1960s. It’s an excellent and budget-friendly sneaker.

Era: This style takes the Authentic and adds padding to the collar to reduce the chances of blisters and irritation that some experience.

Old Skool: This style adds the Sidestripe to Era Vans for some extra flair.

Sk8-Hi: This style is Vans' high-top shoe. It's designed to benefit skateboarders, but don't let that stop you from rocking them.

Ultrarange: Some people find Vans grow uncomfortable the longer you wear them in one sitting. Ultrarange Vans tackle that by adding arch support and extra cushioning as well as increasing breathability.

Platform: This style increases the thickness of the sole to give you some extra height.

Slip-on: This style replaces the laces with an elastic tongue so you can slip in and out of them.

Sandal, flip-flop and slide: These styles look and feel like their namesakes — they just include Vans branding.

Sizing

Vans are designed to be unisex. All white Vans you find should be listed with equal sizing, barring a retailer’s decision to use only men’s or women’s sizing. Most Vans come in men’s sizes 4-13, equivalent to women’s sizes 5.5-14.5. Vans also come in children’s sizes.

What to look for in quality white Vans

Cush

Some Vans shoes use proprietary techniques to increase comfort with the Cush line being especially common.

UltraCush Vans have foam insoles for extra cushioning.

PopCush Vans use a thinner foam insole for extra arch support and shock absorption.

ComfyCush Vans increase the flexibility of the outsole and cushion the insole to increase overall comfort.

Sidestripe

Some Vans have wavy Sidestripes along both sides of the upper. The Sidestripe is a significant element of Vans style, but it can be hard to see on all-white Vans. If you want the Sidestripe to stand out, look for white Vans with an alternate color Sidestripe or color it later yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on white Vans

They can cost as little as $35 or as much as $120. Most cost no more than $70, but once you start looking at less common styles or limited-time and otherwise special designs, you start seeing prices in the $80-$120 range.

White Vans FAQ

How do I keep white Vans clean?

A. White Vans have different cleaning requirements depending on their upper material. Some are easier to clean than others, and white Vans need to be cleaned more often. They also need to be washed by hand.

Canvas Vans are the easiest to clean. Start by removing any loose grime. Then pretreat any serious stains before scrubbing everything clean with a toothbrush and a mixture of warm water and detergent. Rinse them, and wrap them in a towel to dry.

Leather Vans require a leather cleaner and a shoe brush. Use the two together to scrub off grime and treat with a leather waterproofer if desired. Leave everything to air-dry.

Suede Vans need special tools and extra care to avoid ruining them. Start by using a suede brush to remove surface grime before gently applying suede cleaner with a toothbrush. Without splattering the suede, use soap, water and a different toothbrush to clean the soles. Leave everything to air-dry.

Laces and insoles also have specific cleaning requirements. Wash the laces in a mixture of water and detergent. The insoles should be scrubbed with a toothbrush topped with baking soda and detergent. Rinse, then let them both air-dry.

Can I personalize white Vans?

A. Yes. In fact, it’s a common practice. Stick to canvas Vans, though. Leather can be personalized, but it’s tricky, and suede can’t be personalized at all.

What are the best white Vans to buy?

Top white Vans

Vans Unisex Authentic Sneakers

What you need to know: The original Vans style popularized the brand for a reason, so don’t overthink it.

What you’ll love: The canvas upper is the easiest material to clean, and it’s something you’ll need to do often with all-white shoes. Canvas is also the easiest to personalize if you want to make your shoes unique. They’re a good choice for semi-casual office wear.

What you should consider: There’s no arch support. A few consumers had issues with the back of the collar rubbing into their heels and ankles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white Vans for the money

Vans Unisex Slip-On Trainers

What you need to know: If you like quick and comfortable shoes, grab this pair of slip-ons.

What you’ll love: The elastic tongue is easy to pull back for slipping your feet in and holds tight to the top of your feet for a secure but comfortable fit. The back of the collar has some padding to reduce rubbing and irritation.

What you should consider: A few customers received damaged shoes or two right or left shoes rather than a matching pair. Others reported them needing a longer-than-usual break-in period.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vans Unisex Sk8-Hi Skate Shoes

What you need to know: If all-white isn’t stylish enough for you, add more style with this high-top pair.

What you’ll love: The extra height of the ankle provides plenty of support and protection, and the waffle-pattern sole increases traction and grip, especially when skateboarding. They have some suede detailing, which subtly adds to the style.

What you should consider: The Sidestripe is hard to see. A few purchasers received different sizes than they ordered. Others found them to be uncomfortable when worn for extended periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

