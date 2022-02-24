Which Goalrilla basketball gear is best?

Goalrilla makes a wide variety of basketball hoops and supplements them with additional pieces of gear. While it might not be the first to spring to mind while looking for a new hoop, it’s worth considering investing in equipment like overhead lighting, backboard and upright padding and rim blockers to protect your belongings while searching for the perfect basketball system for you.

The best Goalrilla basketball gear on the market is the FT Series In-Ground Hoop, which boasts premium engineering and is available in sizes up to 72 inches, the same size used by the NBA.

What to know before you buy Goalrilla basketball gear

Where you’ll be using it

The first thing to consider is where you’ll be installing your new Goalrilla basketball gear. If you don’t yet have a hoop and you’re looking at one from Goalrilla, know that they offer fixed models meant for bolting to a wall or the ground, as well as portable units with hollow bases meant to be filled with water or held down with sandbags.

Whether you install your new basketball hoop on your home or driveway or you opt for a portable option determines what kinds of accessories and safety gear you need, like nets or padding.

Ages and sizes of players

In organized leagues, younger kids usually play on smaller backboards, and basketball systems with small backboards are often considerably more expensive than large models that mimic professional setups. If it will be mostly youngsters playing on your new hoop, you can get by with a backboard as small as 50 inches, but a larger model provides a more authentic experience.

In terms of basket height, adjustable-height rims can make a hoop accessible to young kids who may not actually benefit from playing on a full-size hoop that’s 10 feet tall. Of course, by a certain age, all organized leagues use 10-foot rims, but for what it’s worth, most Goalrilla (and by extension, Silverback) basketball hoops have reliable adjustment mechanisms by default.

Materials

Things like yard-protecting nets and upright and backboard padding need to be durable at the very least, as they provide physical protection for your body, lawn and nearby belongings. When it comes to a hoop’s backboard construction, things are a little different. Backboards made from a variety of materials including wood, acrylic, polycarbonate and glass.

Don’t worry about avoiding subpar wooden backboards, because Goalrilla doesn’t make any. Their mid-range offerings are mostly either acrylic or polycarbonate. The two are similar, but acrylic is slightly preferred because it’s more resistant to UV light. At the front of the pack is glass, which is what backboards in sanctioned, collegiate and pro leagues use. Basketballs bounce off glass harder and more consistently than any other material.

What to look for in quality Goalrilla basketball gear

Protective padding

There are a few kinds of padding to consider adding to your new basketball hoop. For adults who frequently play above the rim, consider incorporating backboard padding into your new setup. On the other hand, athletes of all levels can benefit from even a simple upright pad in case they’re moving too fast and run into the pole. For premium protection, consider the Goalrilla Deluxe Pole Pad, which somewhat resembles the stanchion padding used in college and the NBA.

Yard protection nets

If your basketball court backs up against your yard, a neighbor’s yard or even an open garage, the right net can save you the hassle of running after a stray ball. It can also prevent damage to belongings and yard fixtures like fountains and flower beds. The best is the Goalrilla Yard Guard, which is over 12 feet wide and 9 feet tall at its highest. The slightly smaller Silverback Yard Guard is every bit as reliable as well as somewhat more affordable.

Other useful accessories

Heavyweight breakaway rim: Built to fit the common 5-by-5 bolt pattern, this premium rim makes a great upgrade over the poor-quality rims that come with some budget-friendly basketball systems. For highly skilled and athletic players, consider the high-end version that can flex up to 180 degrees.

Overhead LED lights: This pair of LED lights bolts to the top of almost any basketball upright — Goalrilla-made or not — and lets you play well past sundown. It sheds light on the backboard, rim and court so you can get a clear picture of the game at night.

Rim blocker: If you’re worried that either well-meaning neighbors or mischievous kids might sneak a game on your rim while you’re at work or out of town, consider this durable rim blocker that keeps anyone from playing, dunking or hanging on your rim, thus preventing mystery damage to your lawn or home or injuries to those playing without permission.

How much you can expect to spend on Goalrilla basketball gear

Goalrilla accessories range from about $150-$300 depending on what kind of equipment it is. Their basketball hoop systems start at around $400, and you can spend up to roughly $2,500 on their finest in-ground hoops.

Goalrilla basketball gear FAQ

Are portable basketball hoops easy to move?

A. Usually, they are not, simply because it takes a good deal of ballast weight in the base to ensure safe and consistent performance while playing basketball. With that said, Goalrilla’s Silverback lineup contains a few portable options with leak-free bases that work with either sand or water for a non-permanent solution.

What’s the best basketball for outdoor play?

A. People who love to play basketball can debate this question for hours, and the truth is that outdoor basketballs have different requirements than indoor models. It’s basically a given that outdoor basketballs break down pretty quickly with regular use. Some outdoor balls are engineered to remain effective until they’re practically unusable.

What is the best Goalrilla basketball gear to buy?

Top Goalrilla basketball gear

Goalrilla FT Series In-Ground Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This premium in-ground hoop is meant for permanent installation and performs nearly identically to those found in commercial and school gyms.

What you’ll love: The tempered glass coupled with a sturdy and dependable suspension pretty much eliminate wobble and make for consistent and strong rebounds off both the rim and backboard. It comes in 54-, 60- and 72-inch versions and is simple to adjust as well as being especially durable.

What you should consider: While it’s among the best hoops out there, it requires a substantial investment. Plus, it’s not portable at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Goalrilla basketball gear for money

Silverback NXT Portable Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This hoop delivers strong performance and high durability without requiring permanent installation.

What you’ll love: In terms of portable basketball systems, the Silverback NXT is unrivaled in its price range. There are both 50- and 54-inch models and they’re both made with a durable steel frame and shatterproof polycarbonate backboard. The NXT is so easy to adjust that kids can safely do so all by themselves.

What you should consider: Since it lacks a glass backboard, it’s not identical to a sanctioned basketball experience. Plus, while it’s portable, it’s not exactly a breeze to empty its base and move it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silverback NXT Wall-Mounted Adjustable-Height Hoop

What you need to know: If you have a flat driveway and don’t want to install a fixed upright or use a portable hoop, this is the one for you.

What you’ll love: Unlike many other common wall-mounted systems, this one is readily adjustable to accommodate players of different ages. It comes mostly pre-assembled and is backed by an impressive five-year warranty.

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for installation on brick or some other wall materials and facades. For that matter, installation on any type of surface can take a decent amount of labor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

