Which boxing shorts for women are best?

When you’re in the ring throwing punches, you need clothes that move with you — the last thing you want is your shorts bunching up or restricting you in any way. Your shorts should be light and breathable, as well as flexible and secure.

You can’t go wrong with Tuffsport Boxing Sport Muay Thai MA Training Shorts. This pair is made of quick-drying microfiber that comes in almost two dozen colors and prints.

What to know before you buy boxing shorts for women

Size

When looking for boxing shorts, it’s important to know what’s going to fit you best. Otherwise, they can fall off or restrict your movement, even cutting off your circulation. While most have elastic waistbands that are relatively forgiving for all sizes, others are compression styles that are significantly tighter and can be incredibly uncomfortable if the size is too small. Check your measurements and the size chart before ordering. If the shorts have a drawstring closure, you can go up a size and tie it closed for the perfect fit.

Equipment

If you want to keep a consistent color scheme for your brand or style, look for shorts that match or complement the equipment you already have. A good pair of boxing gloves and a mouthguard are as necessary for getting into the ring as a quality uniform. Very few pairs of boxing shorts have pockets, so you may consider keeping a small purse in your gym bag for your personal items.

Training style

Consider where and when you’ll wear your boxing shorts. If you like to increase your training by practicing other types of martial arts and exercise, you may want to look for a pair that will suit you for everything you like to do. Some are meant to be worn during yoga and weight lifting as well as boxing. If you’re a competitive fighter, it’s important to make sure all your equipment is allowed in the league you fight in.

What to look for in quality boxing shorts for women

Material

The best boxing shorts are moisture-wicking, lightweight and breathable. Microfiber is typically the best option because it has all of these features and is easy to wash. The closure should be reliable, whether it’s a drawstring or an elastic waistband. The stitching should be reinforced for longevity, and so it doesn’t rip when you make sudden movements.

Cut

Your shorts shouldn’t be so high that they’re revealing, or so long that they’re baggy and inconvenient. Some have slits in the sides to allow for more movement when kicking or throwing knees, but these slits can often show more than you’re comfortable with if the shorts are too high. The waistband should be thick enough not to slide around but not so thick that it’s heavy and weighs you down. Some fall to the middle of the thigh, while other styles can go down to the knee.

Color

If you fight for a certain group or have a theme for your brand, the color of your boxing shorts can bring attention and set you apart from your opponent. Eye-catching shorts allow your fans to easily keep track of you as you move around the ring, or they can add an element of flash that can increase your stage presence. Some have the name of the brand across the back or on the waistband. You can also simply go with a color and pattern that you enjoy and that makes you excited to practice.

How much you can expect to spend on boxing shorts for women

Boxing shorts for women typically cost $15-$30, depending on the quality of the brand and the material.

Boxing shorts for women FAQ

Can you put boxing shorts in the washing machine?

A. Most boxing shorts are machine-washable; however, they may shrink if put in the dryer. You’ll get the most life out of your shorts if you hand wash and hang dry them.

How long should boxing shorts be?

A. It depends on the regulations of your fighting league and what you’re comfortable with. Most fall to the mid-thigh, which allows for movement without revealing anything.

What are the best boxing shorts for women to buy?

Top boxing shorts for women

Tuffsport Boxing Sport Muay Thai MA Training Shorts

What you need to know: These are microfiber Muay Thai boxing shorts available in a wide range of sizes and colors.

What you’ll love: This pair is lightweight, quick-drying and sweat-free for a comfortable and breathable experience. They’re bright and eye-catching. They aren’t too short to reveal anything and don’t ride up. The stitchwork is quality and long-lasting. There’s an interior drawstring closure for a custom fit.

What you should consider: The logo is heavy and uncomfortable. The shorts run a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boxing shorts for women for money

Hawk Sports MMA Unisex Cross-Training Shorts

What you need to know: Try this pair of versatile unisex boxing shorts that are perfect for every type of training.

What you’ll love: These shorts have a hidden pocket where you can keep your mouthguard. They’re lightweight and breathable with sweat-wicking features. They’re double stitched to allow for full range of movement without tearing. There’s a hook-and-loop Velcro closure.

What you should consider: The material is thinner than some customers expected. The Velcro is slightly uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anthem Athletics Infinity Muay Thai Shorts

What you need to know: Choose these lightweight boxing shorts with side slits if you’re looking for improved mobility.

What you’ll love: This pair features a stretch waistband and internal drawstring. They’re made of tear-resistant microfiber for comfortable and long-lasting use. They come in a variety of solid or two-tone colors.

What you should consider: The design makes them a bit baggy and the sizing isn’t entirely accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

