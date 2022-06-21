In a damp storage environment, line the floor below your bike with cardboard to absorb moisture. Change the cardboard out regularly to avoid insects.

What are the best ways to store your bike?

Having a bike is great, but if you want it to last, you have to store it properly. In between rides, keep your bike in a safe, dry place like your garage, spare room or other covered area. This will protect your bike, extending its life and preventing rust or other grimy buildup. Use a rack to keep your bike from falling over and getting scratched or scratching something else. There are several ways that you can do this.

Floor rack

These racks sit directly on the ground and do not require any screws or bolts in your wall.

Top floor rack

Bikehand Bicycle Stand

What you need to know: This single bike stand is easy to use and doesn’t require lifting.

What you’ll love: It’s a foldable and transportable rack you can take with you when you take your bike out riding. The steel and powder-coated finish make this a durable stand that won’t tip over.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that their bikes would not stay up in heavy winds.



Top floor rack for the money

Rad Cycle Mighty Rack

What you need to know: This two-bike rack is easy enough for children to use without supervision.

What you’ll love: It has a powder-coat finish to prevent it from rusting and a durable design to last you years. There are no clips, hooks or locks to deal with when putting your bike away. Simply roll your bike onto the rack and it will stand supported.

What you should consider: A few customers complained that the instructions to build the rack were insufficient.



Freestanding rack

This style rack is typically easy to install and move as needed. Protect your bike from the handles to the tires by suspending it without drilling into your wall or ceiling.

Top freestanding rack

Delta Cycle Bike Stand

What you need to know: This stand accommodates multiple bikes and uses gravity to naturally stabilize them.

What you’ll love: The rack has a simple design that is easy to install and adjust as needed. The steel frame can hold up to two bikes or 80 pounds. It includes assembly hardware and a wall strap to secure your bike.

What you should consider: A couple of people who assembled this rack stated that their bike did not stay in place.



Top freestanding rack for the money

Sparehand Q-rack II Freestanding Bike Rack

What you need to know: This adjustable rack can hold two bikes of any style.

What you’ll love: It has a black finish and a simple, durable design that holds up to 80 pounds. The pole extends up to 10 feet to keep your bike’s tires off the ground and allow for more floor space.

What you should consider: Does not work on high ceilings and extending it to its maximum height will cause it to bow.



Wall rack

These are mounting racks that let you secure your bike to wall space.

Top wall rack

Steadyrack Fender Rack

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-install rack designed to save space wherever your bike is stored.

What you’ll love: The rack can be used to vertically hold most hybrid, mountain, cruiser and road bikes. It can be swiveled from the left to the right for better storage. There is no need to lift your bike — just put it on its back tire and set the front tire on the rack.

What you should consider: This will not work for bikes with permanent or fixed front fenders.



Top wall rack for the money

Delta Cycle Leonardo da Vinci Single

What you need to know: This rack keeps your bike off the ground and includes a bottom tire tray to protect your wall.

What you’ll love: This rack has a simple design that lets you hang your bike up quickly and safely. It is made of alloy steel that has been coated to protect your bike from scratches and can hold up to 40 pounds.

What you should consider: This may not fit all mountain bikes or bikes with larger tires.



Ceiling rack

One way to save floor space is to suspend your bike from the ceiling.

Top ceiling rack

Great Working Tools Bike Hoist

What you need to know: This set of hangers can hold two bikes suspended safely from the ceiling.

What you’ll love: Designed for maximum safety, the pulley system lets you hoist your bike without lifting it. The pulleys can hold up to 55 pounds each and include hooks with anti-scratch coating. It also has a secure locking system to prevent the bike from falling.

What you should consider: A couple of people complained that this rack was difficult to install and operate.



Top ceiling rack for the money

Wallmaster Bike Ceiling Rack

What you need to know: This rack lets you easily hoist your bike up to the ceiling to save floor space.

What you’ll love: The hooks are coated in rubber to prevent scratches on your bike. Its pulley system lets you hold up heavy bikes from up to 100 pounds. It also has a lock to securely suspend your bike from a ceiling up to 12 feet high.

What you should consider: A couple of people reported that the installation was difficult and that it was hard to get the bike up off the ground.



Hook hanger

This style rack uses hooks drilled into the wall for sturdy storage.

Top hook hanger

Ibera Horizontal Bicycle Wall Hanger

What you need to know: This is a sturdy, aluminum set of hooks to hold your bike on the wall with minimal effort.

What you’ll love: It saves floor space by holding a bike up to 39.6 pounds above ground with double arms for extra stability. The 45-degree arm angle is adjustable and each arm is padded to prevent scratches on your bike.

What you should consider: You must have a sturdy wall either with studs or made of concrete to support this rack.



Top hook hanger for the money

Stalwart Bike Rack Wall Hook

What you need to know: This minimalistic rack was designed for easy bike storage without taking up extra space.

What you’ll love: The hooks fold up to hug the wall and save space when not in use. The hooks are durable and made from steel. They are coated to prevent your bike from sliding or getting scratches when hanging or removing it.

What you should consider: A few people who bought this complained that the screws were cheaply manufactured.



