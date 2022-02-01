Sidi shoes are made in Italy and utilize European sizing, which measures the length of your foot from heel to toe tip in centimeters. American sizes are only estimates, so it’s possible to receive shoes with sizes that are slightly off.

Which Sidi cycling shoes are best?

An Italian cycling brand, Sidi has been making cycling shoes and other cycling equipment since the early 1970s. They’re well known for creating high-quality cycling shoes that try new concepts in the pursuit of making the next best cycling shoe. This excellence comes at a cost, however, with most Sidi cycling shoes being considered expensive.

The best Sidi cycling shoes are the Sidi Alba 2 Road Cycling Shoes. These shoes feature many of Sidi’s best features like their easy to secure Velcro and wire fittings and high levels of venting for plenty of breathability.

What to know before you buy Sidi cycling shoes

Clip, clipless and platform

Sidi cycling shoes can come in clip, clipless and platform varieties.

Clip: Clip Sidi cycling shoes use clips or straps to secure your shoe to the pedal to enable the cyclist to pull the pedal in addition to the usual pushing of the pedal. Toe clips are one of the more common designs.

Clip Sidi cycling shoes use clips or straps to secure your shoe to the pedal to enable the cyclist to pull the pedal in addition to the usual pushing of the pedal. Toe clips are one of the more common designs. Clipless: Clipless Sidi cycling shoes still attach to the pedal to enable pushing and pulling but they utilize cleats that click directly into the pedal, inspiring their other name: “clip-in.” They can be more easily detached from the pedal than clip shoes.

Clipless Sidi cycling shoes still attach to the pedal to enable pushing and pulling but they utilize cleats that click directly into the pedal, inspiring their other name: “clip-in.” They can be more easily detached from the pedal than clip shoes. Platform: Platform Sidi cycling shoes do not attach to the pedal in any way. You lose the ability to generate power from pulling up on the pedal but they’re easier to use, especially for beginners.

Weight

Sidi cycling shoes can have weights of roughly 10 to 20 ounces. Lighter shoes mean less energy is necessary to move your feet and can be most noticeable when going up hills while heavier shoes are more durable and able to handle falls and scrapes. Lighter shoes can be better for road cycling just as heavier shoes can be better for mountain cycling, but choosing based on your personal preference matters more.

What to look for in quality Sidi cycling shoes

Closure

Sidi cycling shoes tend to use one or both of either hook-and-loop straps or dial and wire straps.

Hook-and-loop: Popularly known as Velcro, hook-and-loop straps are easy to open and close, easy to adjust and don’t lose function when wet like classical laces.

Popularly known as Velcro, hook-and-loop straps are easy to open and close, easy to adjust and don’t lose function when wet like classical laces. Dial-and-wire: Dial-and-wire systems use dials to tighten or loosen the tension of wires contained within the cycling shoe. They’re one of the easiest closure types to adjust while remaining on your bike, making them good choices for long-road cycling.

Appearance

Most Sidi cycling shoes use a combination of whites and blacks plus red accents in the design of their shoes. Some more bombastic options, like neon colors, are also available, though these colors might incur an additional cost.

How much you can expect to spend on Sidi cycling shoes

As it’s been said, Sidi is one of the better brands of cycling shoes one can find which means they’ll cost you. Even the most affordable Sidi shoe costs a minimum of $200 with many models costing up to $500.

Sidi cycling shoes FAQ

What’s the difference between road and mountain cycling shoes?

A. There are many differences between road and mountain cycling shoes. Essentially, Road cycling shoes are designed for maximizing comfort and expenditure of energy during long rides and aren’t designed to be walked in. Mountain cycling shoes are designed to allow for quick adjustment during short, unpredictable rides and are designed to be walked in. While you can use either shoe type for either bike in a pinch, you’ll be far more comfortable and more effective using the appropriate shoe.

Will walking more than strictly necessary in road cycling shoes damage them?

A. Walking in road cycling shoes isn’t recommended but there won’t be harsh consequences if you do. Road cycling shoes are designed to be stiff and inflexible so you’ll likely feel uncomfortable should you try to walk. Any cleats you may be using will face some extra wear and tear as well, but once again it won’t be too seriously worn.

What are the best Sidi cycling shoes to buy?

Top Sidi cycling shoes

Sidi Alba 2 Road Cycling Shoes

What you need to know: This Sidi road cycling shoe is an excellent option for men and women looking to get into a higher level of road cycling.

What you’ll love: Nine colors are available, all involving the application of red, white and black in various areas. Double stitching in all high-stress sections provides extra durability. The sides and toe of the shoe utilize vented mesh for maximizing breathability. Extra-wide options are available.

What you should consider: These cycling shoes run a little large on average with some consumers suggesting ordering a half size down from your usual sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sidi cycling shoes for the money

Sidi Trace 2 Mountain Bike Shoes

What you need to know: These mountain biking-centric Sidi cycling shoes are more affordable than many of Sidi’s other mountain biking shoes.

What you’ll love: Velcro and clasps ensure your feet remain firmly inside the shoe, no matter the terrain. A specialized nylon/polyurethane sole helps prevent the accumulation of mud and adds extra stability. Most cleat types are fully compatible with this Sidi shoe.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported dissatisfaction with the quality of the material used and the amount of ventilation, sizes were also reported to run larger than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sidi Dominator 10 Mountain Bike Shoes

What you need to know: The Sidi Dominator is one of Sidi’s more recent mountain biking models using the latest of Sidi’s technology.

What you’ll love: Microfiber materials used in the upper portion of the shoe assists in repelling water and combine with heavy ventilation for an ultra-dry shoe, inside and out. The nylon sole provides a firm and stable connection to the pedals.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving shoes sized differently than expected due to the conversion between the native European sizing into American sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.