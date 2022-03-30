Which men’s tennis shoes are best?

If you’re a tennis player, you might think you’ve got it made if you have a durable racket. While your racket is undoubtedly important, don’t underestimate the importance of a reliable pair of shoes. Worn-out shoes can hinder your performance just as much as a racket with a lousy handle or broken strings.

Adidas Men’s Gamecourt Tennis Shoes are a top choice if you’re looking for high-quality shoes. They offer an excellent combination of comfort, stability and durability, so you can be sure you’re always playing at your best.

What to know before you buy men’s tennis shoes

Court surface

Before buying a new pair of men’s tennis shoes, consider the type of court you play on. There are four kinds of courts, each with different bounce and traction characteristics, so it’s essential to get the right shoes depending on the surface.

You’ll need a durable pair of shoes that provide plenty of traction if you’re going to play on a hard court, as they tend to wear out shoes faster than other courts. Also, good support is vital, since playing on hard surfaces can be strenuous on the feet. Grass and clay: Traction is important since it’s easy to slip or slide on these surfaces, and lightweight shoes are what you want as they offer more flexibility for agile movements.

Traction is important since it’s easy to slip or slide on these surfaces, and lightweight shoes are what you want as they offer more flexibility for agile movements. Indoor: These courts usually have a rubber surface, so shoes with smooth outsoles are your best bet.

Player type

Your style of play is important, too.

Volley specialists play close to the net, so a durable pair of shoes with good stability and arch support is critical since you’re on your toes a lot of the time.

play close to the net, so a durable pair of shoes with good stability and arch support is critical since you’re on your toes a lot of the time. Baseline players move laterally more than any other way, so the best shoes for you are lightweight, with plenty of cushioning and a secure fit to help prevent rolling ankles.

Size

Tennis shoes should fit like your other shoes, albeit with some room in the toe. If you have a wide foot, it’s essential to consider shoes with a broader shape, and the opposite applies if you have a narrow foot.

What to look for in quality men’s tennis shoes

Comfort

Comfort should always be your top priority when buying shoes. They can be made with high-quality materials, but you won’t perform at your best if you don’t find them comfortable. Your shoes should have a good amount of cushioning in the midsole, fit securely around the ankles and have a toe box with enough room to wiggle your toes.

Breathability

Tennis is fast-paced, so you’ll sweat a lot while playing. However, you want to prevent your feet from overheating and keep them cool as long as possible. Tennis shoes can be stiff, but they have breathable uppers that allow for more efficient ventilation.

Stability

You need to move quickly while playing tennis, but you don’t want to feel any imbalance as you move laterally. The wider the sole, the more stability a shoe provides. Some also have plastic inserts in the middle of the midsole that limits bending as you take steps.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s tennis shoes

A standard pair of tennis shoes cost anywhere from $50-$100, but if you want durable shoes made using high-quality materials, be prepared to spend up to $160.

Men’s tennis shoes FAQ

Are tennis shoes necessary for playing tennis?

A. While it’s true that you can play tennis with other athletic shoes, tennis shoes are engineered to provide stability, responsiveness and comfort necessary to facilitate the quick and sudden movements that are common.

Are tennis shoes machine-washable?

A. Most tennis shoes are machine-washable, but it’s always best to check the manufacturer’s website to make sure. However, it’s inadvisable to place them in a dryer as it can compromise the integrity of their build.

What are the best men’s tennis shoes to buy?

Top men’s tennis shoes

Adidas Men’s Gamecourt Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a lightweight design and provide excellent grip and traction.

What you’ll love: They have a durable rubber outsole and a midsole cushioned with Cloudfoam for superior comfort and stability. They’re also ultra-breathable thanks to a mesh upper reinforced with thermoplastic polyurethane and are available in 12 colors as well as extra-wide options.

What you should consider: They run large, and some customers complained about laces being too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top men’s tennis shoes for the money

Nike Men’s Court Lite 2 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These are excellent for the court but comfortable enough to wear for other activities.

What you’ll love: They’re fairly inexpensive, but they have a high-quality leather construction, making them durable and reliable. The foam midsole provides added stability, and the padded tongue and collar offer a secure but comfortable fit around the ankles.

What you should consider: Some customers found them stiff out of the box, needing to be broken in for optimal tennis performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Men’s Gel-Dedicate 7 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: Although they’re not as glamorous as shoes by other brands, they are comfortable and provide excellent flexibility for fast, agile movement.

What you’ll love: These shoes are recognized for their gel technology in the forefoot and textile lining, making them ultra-comfortable. Also, the wrap-up rubber outsole provides increased traction, stability and grip on most court surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that they run small and that the laces are too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

