Luke Donald, former top-ranked golfer in the world, has won five Professional Golf Association tournaments wearing Mizuno golf shoes.

What are the best Mizuno golf shoes?

Your golf swing depends on a solid foundation. The best technique and clubs can’t deliver if your feet are slipping and shifting at impact. High-quality golf shoes are critical to your success and comfort. They keep your feet firmly planted and cushion your feet for a long day on the course.

Japanese manufacturer Mizuno is a leader in sports equipment. Mizuno golf clubs have long been recognized for their quality and precision. Mizuno golf shoes deliver the quality construction and comfort golfers have come to expect. For its versatility and comfort, the best Mizuno golf shoes are the Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa Golf Shoes.

What to know before you buy Mizuno golf shoes

Do you really need golf shoes?

Some golfers try to navigate the course in tennis shoes or other flat-bottomed sneakers. These shoes are not designed to grip the turf and easily slip and slide. If you slip while swinging a golf club, you risk making poor contact with the ball and even losing control of the club. You also could injure yourself if centrifugal force pulls your arms through without making clean contact with the ball.

Golf shoes are designed to hold the feet in place and also waterproof for early morning dew and rainy conditions.

Are spiked or spikeless golf shoes better?

Golf shoes with spikes and without them have their distinct advantages. Mizuno offers both kinds of soles.

Spiked golf shoes hold to the grass more firmly. There are also replaceable spikes that allow you to swap out worn spikes and put fresh spikes in their place.

Spikeless shoes are popular because they are lighter and still provide a medium level of traction. Spikeless shoes can also be worn off the course.

What style are Mizuno golf shoes?

Mizuno uses a modern, athletic design to its golf shoes. They have slightly wider soles for traction and are designed to hold the cushioned midsole. The G-style line has a sneaker look to it that can be worn with most outfits and in most settings.

What to look for in Mizuno golf shoes

Boa Fit lacing system

The Boa Fit system eliminates tangled laces and ensures a custom fit for each golfer. It was designed for snowboard boots but was introduced on golf shoes over 15 years ago. It uses a dial, lace and guide system. The dial is turned to tighten the lace through the guide system. When the proper level of comfort and tightness is felt, the dial holds the tension in place, and then easily releases when turned the opposite direction.

Midsole

Mizuno golf shoes feature Mizuno’s Enerzy midsole. It is a high rebound material that increases the golfer’s energy return ratio for the highest rebound performance.

Outsole

The rubber X10 outsole is designed with a tread that grips all terrains. It provides excellent grip and increases a golfer’s confidence when swinging.

Waterproofing

Mizuno golf shoes have a one-year warranty for waterproofing. The waterproofing formula was created in Japan and is applied to all Mizuno golf shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on Mizuno golf shoes

Mizuno has a limited line of golf shoes that range from $100-$150. The G-style golf shoes are priced between $100-$110, depending on gender and size. The Nexlite model is priced between $110-$125, depending on the size and design year. The Wave Hazard and Wave Cadence shoes are priced between $125-$150 and feature the most innovations and more leather than synthetic material.

Mizuno golf shoes FAQ

Are waterproof shoes worth the investment?

A. If you play in the early morning dew or a rainy climate, waterproof shoes are valuable. Anyone who has played with wet socks and feet will tell you how uncomfortable and distracting it is. Dry feet are as important as warm hands are in the winter.

Does Mizuno make metal spikes for golf shoes?

A. All of Mizuno’s golf shoes are spikeless or have rubber spikes. Most golf courses no longer allow metal spikes, so there is a very limited market for them.

What are the best Mizuno golf shoes to buy?

Top Mizuno golf shoes

Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This golf shoe is versatile and comfortable, and it firmly grips all course terrains.

What you’ll love: Featuring the Mizuno Enerzy midsole, the shoe is bouncy and envelops your feet. The Boa lacing system allows the golfer to tighten the shoes to an exact fit. They come in two color patterns and have a one-year waterproofing warranty.

What you should consider: The mesh above the toe section easily scuffs around the natural crease.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mizuno golf shoes

Mizuno G-Style Soft Touch Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These spikeless golf shoes have a simple style and excellent comfort, and the sneaker design can be worn on and off the course.

What you’ll love: Featuring a soft-touch waterproof upper and spineless sole, these spikeless golf shoes deliver optimal comfort with a modern look. They come in blue and white. The sizes accommodate golfers with wide feet.

What you should consider: The front of the shoes show a crease after several rounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mizuno Nexlite 006 Boa Golf Shoes

What you need to know: Spikeless and stylish, these are some of the lightest golf shoes around, weighing only 8 ounces per shoe.

What you’ll love: The soft synthetic upper feels soft to the touch, and the Boa lacing system provides a snug fit. The shoes feature a silicone toe wrap and a one-year waterproofing warranty. The sole and tread are designed for the firmest grip.

What you should consider: These shoes are offered in a limited number of sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.