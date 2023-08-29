GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to ride your bike for a good cause? This event in October is perfect for you.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia — which promotes awareness about epilepsy and provides assistance to people with the disorder — is being supported by the Tour de Midnight Bike Ride, hosted by Midnight Brewery in Rockville.

Races of varying lengths will be held at different times throughout the morning. A 100 kilometer race will begin at 8:30 a.m. October, 21, followed by the start of a 50 kilometer race at 9 a.m., then a 30 kilometer race at 9:45 a.m.

Cyclists will begin at Midnight Brewery, located at 2410 Granite Ridge Road in Rockville, said a spokesperson for the event.

Riders also have the option to ride their own distance and return to satellite brewery locations, including Frothy Moon Brew House in Williamsburg and Caboose Brewery in Vienna. Like the races held in Rockville, start times vary between 8 and 10 a.m. depending on the distance.

Anyone looking for more information on the ride can find it at both the Tour de Midnight’s website and Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia’s website.