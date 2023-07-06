HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As more picklers whip out their paddles and thwack balls back and forth, doctors in Central Virginia are seeing more patients with pickleball-related injuries.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association reported about 30 million people across the country are playing pickleball. But like all other sports, injury risks come with the rise in popularity.

An analysis by UBS, an investment banking company, estimates between $250 million and $500 million worth of medical costs will come from pickleball in the U.S. in 2023.

Dr. Rishi Bala, a sports medicine doctor with Bon Secours, said knee, shoulder, elbow and rotator cuff injuries are common in pickleball. He also warned players that it’s easy to trip and fall while playing the sport.

“We’ve seen a lot more injuries with pickleball mainly due to the senior population that is very interested in the sport,” he said. “A lot of people are coming out from not working out at all, you know, not playing any sports, and then all of a sudden they jump straight into playing pickleball.”

Dr. Bala said the best ways to prevent injuries are to consult with your physician if you have any underlying conditions and to pace yourself.

“Make sure to give yourself and your body time to acclimate– one to two months to work into a full pickleball routine,” Bala said.

He and other doctors advise pickleball players to wear proper shoes, to stretch before playing and to have a good balance.

Chesterfield County recently opened a new pickleball venue, and Henrico County is scheduled to open Performance Pickleball RVA later this year.

J.C. Poma, the executive director of Sports, Visitation and Entertainment in Chesterfield, said the sport enhances the quality of life and gives them an economic boost.

“It keeps our constituents engaged with each other, playing in tournaments, playing with each other, and keeping everyone healthy, but at the same time, it is a visitor asset for us,” he said.