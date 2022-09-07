Which Adidas Predator cleats are best?

If you’re shopping for new soccer cleats, you might be wondering what the difference is between traditional Adidas cleats and those in the Predator line. Predators are engineered to give players superior ball control and efficient energy transfer for powerful shots.

There are many Predator cleats, but if you’re looking for a high-quality pair, the Adidas Predator Freak .1 FG Soccer Cleats are a top choice. They boast a sockfit collar for increased ankle support and have a rubber strike zone in the toe box and instep for improved power and control.

What to know before you buy Adidas Predator cleats

Size

Any cleats you wear should be comfortable enough to wear for an entire game without experiencing any soreness or developing blisters. Some cleats are inherently more comfortable than others, but you can maximize comfort by wearing the correct size.

Ideally, your cleats should have a snug fit so you can control the ball more easily, but they shouldn’t be too tight, as they might make you feel uncomfortable and hinder your performance. Avoid wearing too-large shoes, which can cause you to trip or fall.

Types of cleats

There are three types of soccer cleats: hard-ground, firm-ground and soft-ground.

HG cleats are the most versatile, as they can be used on various surfaces, including turf and grass. They have several rubber nubs spread across the entire outsole for traction.

are the most versatile, as they can be used on various surfaces, including turf and grass. They have several rubber nubs spread across the entire outsole for traction. FG cleats are the most common Predator cleats and have molded rubber or hard-plastic studs. They’re great for grass fields and all kinds of weather conditions.

are the most common Predator cleats and have molded rubber or hard-plastic studs. They’re great for grass fields and all kinds of weather conditions. SG cleats have removable hard plastic or metal studs. They’re best suited for soft grass fields and wet or muddy conditions.

Predator evolution

Predators were first released in 1994 and are considered some of the best soccer cleats, but they go through a revision annually. All are excellent, but the Predator Edge and Freak cleats are made with the latest technology and are designed to provide unmatched comfort and ball control.

What to look for in quality Adidas Predator cleats

Zone Skin

Zone Skin is an intuitive feature found on the latest Predator cleats. It’s essentially an array of rubber grips or patches along the toe box and instep. These rubber ribs are designed to give players a smoother touch and help them get more spin and swerve behind the ball on powerful shots.

Facet Frame

Facet Frame is a design in which the forefoot is weighted, providing better traction and making agile movements easier to execute. This feature is convenient for speedy players and those who play on the wings, where quick bursts of speed are needed to outrun opponents.

Laceless design

Laced cleats are great as you can adjust their fit. Some players, though, prefer using laceless cleats, as they’re easier to put on and there’s less interference when dribbling the ball and executing powerful shots. Many Adidas Predator cleats are available in both laced and laceless designs, but the latter is usually slightly more expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas Predator cleats

The most expensive Predators, made with advanced technology and premium materials, cost $150-$300. However, if you’re a casual player, you can find a pair for $75-$150.

Adidas Predator cleats FAQ

How do I determine the correct size to wear?

A. Most soccer cleats have a slim build, but generally, it’s best to go a half size under or over your regular shoe size, depending on how snugly you want them to fit.

Are cleats with removable studs better than ones with molded cleats?

A. It’s a matter of preference, but cleats with removable studs let you customize them according to field conditions. However, molded cleats are generally more comfortable and affordable.

What are the best Adidas Predator cleats to buy?

Top Adidas Predator cleats

Adidas Predator Freak. 1 FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These firm-ground cleats have an ultralight construction and offer superior traction and comfort.

What you’ll love: The upper runs from heel to toe for a responsive touch, and a two-piece collar provides extra ankle support and makes them easy to slip on. The laceless design offers a secure, locked-down fit, and they have a rubber strike zone for optimal ball control.

What you should consider: They have a slim build, and some customers complained about soreness before breaking them in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Top Adidas Predator cleats for the money

Adidas Predator Freak .3 FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These are lightweight and designed for semi-competitive play, making them ideal for beginners and intermediate players.

What you’ll love: They have a coated mesh upper for improved breathability and a 3D Demonscale texture for superior ball touch and control. The mid-cut laced collar offers extra ankle support, and the durable thermoplastic polyurethane outsole provides excellent traction on dry grass.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as other Predator cleats, and some reviewers found them difficult to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

Worth checking out

Adidas Predator Edge.2 FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are durable, have a stylish design and are suitable for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: The upper is made with soft-touch material, and the micro-texture provides superior touch. The mid-cut collar features four-way stretch material for a secure fit, and the rubber ribs along the toe box and in-step are designed to execute shots with greater power and control.

What you should consider: They have a wide-foot construction, so players with narrow feet may find them uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

