Which cork yoga mat is best?

Able to strengthen and tone the body, calm the mind and focus the spirit, yoga is a highly beneficial and therapeutic activity. All you need is a mat.

Yoga mats made from cork are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly and durable construction, allowing for stable, secure grips in active stances while providing comfort in more meditative poses. Our best pick is this Hautest Health Cork and Natural Rubber Yoga Mat option, though the ideal yoga mat needs to cater to your body and skill level.

What to know before you buy a cork yoga mat

Thickness

Cork yoga mats differ in thickness, and though the graduations are small, it makes a difference, as proper thickness provides adequate cushioning for various poses. Most cork yoga mats are 3-5 millimeters thick, providing ample support and cushioning and durability without becoming too heavy and bulky. Some thicker and thinner options are available, which may better serve heavier and lighter individuals, respectively.

While thicker mats may provide more comfort for sensitive joints, they may also give too much for certain people, creating undesirable subtle movements during poses.

Size

Standard yoga mats measure 61 by 172 centimeters or about 24 by 68 inches. Taller individuals likely want a longer mat to accommodate lengthier poses and stretches; some options run up to 80 inches in length. As a general rule, find a mat at least 15 centimeters, or 6 inches, longer than you are tall.

Sustainability

One of the draws of cork mats is that they’re made from natural, easily renewable oak trees, offering a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative to PVC and other materials that commonly make up yoga mats.

Cork naturally resists bacteria growth, meaning not only are the mats easier to clean, but they also stand to last much longer. Cheaper yoga mats made from other materials may also wear away more quickly than cork options, which should last for years of regular use.

What to look for in a quality cork yoga mat

Hot yoga usage

Most cork mats are suitable for hot yoga. Cork naturally repels moisture, so the mat doesn’t wear down quickly or absorb odors. Moreover, cork becomes stickier as it gets wet, allowing stability when moving in hot and humid environments without fear of losing your grip.

Designs

Various cork mats have design options that are easily detailed on the surface. Some of these choices are for purely aesthetic reasons, with simple floral or spiral patterns. Other mats may create alignment markings, adding straight lines down the middle of the mat and other common places where you may place your feet or hands. These are useful for both beginners and intermediates looking to perfect their form.

Grip

Cork yoga mats provide superior grip, preventing your hands or feet from sliding. This helps master form and prevent injuries, particularly as you tire during a session. Even as you sweat and build up moisture, the cork surface maintains your grip. Similarly, many cork yoga mats feature skid prevention on the bottom, so when used on a floor, the mat won’t slide.

Backing material

Backing materials are those used under the cork surface to provide more stability and durability. These materials vary, with some that are more in line with sustainability than others. Common options include rubber, foam or latex.

How much you can expect to spend on a cork yoga mat

Cork is a more expensive material than other options used for yoga mats. Quality cork options cost anywhere from $40 to $100, with a range of sizes, thicknesses and colors available. Generally, more expensive mats are more durable and may include useful accessories.

Cork yoga mat FAQ

How do I clean my cork yoga mat?

A. Since cork is antibacterial and antifungal, cork yoga mats are fairly easy to clean and maintain. Simply wipe the mat with a damp cloth; you can add gentle soap once in a while after intense sessions or use it in public or outdoors. Rinse and let dry before rolling up.

Are cork yoga mats suitable for beginners?

A. Cork yoga mats welcome yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels and ages. They may more easily welcome beginners than other mats due to their impressive grip; those featuring alignment markings are highly useful as well. Cork mats are designed for durability and are expensive, so they’re better served by dedicated beginners than those still assessing their interest in yoga.

What’s the best cork yoga mat to buy?

Top cork yoga mat

Hautest Health Cork and Natural Rubber Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This large and thick mat offers comfort, stability and impressive longevity for dedicated yogis.

What you’ll love: It has a good thickness of 4.5 millimeters, and the rubber backing provides ample support for regular usage. It resists slips and skids, including when it gets moist.

What you should consider: It’s fairly pricey, so it’s better for intermediates and experts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cork yoga mat for the money

Seeka Yoga Premium Cork Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This affordable, quality cork yoga mat welcomes all skill levels and types of yoga.

What you’ll love: It provides comfort for gentle, meditative sessions with its 4.5-millimeter thickness and has sure grips and stability for more active yoga. It’s waterproof and withstands the heat and humidity of hot yoga.

What you should consider: The lunar patterns might not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaiam Cork Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This simple and affordable cork mat from a trusted name in yoga is suitable for people of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: This mat is lightweight and easy to transport. The rubber backing provides support and the 5-millimeter thickness allows for maximum comfort. The strong grip is compatible with hot yoga. It also resists dirt, moisture and odors.

What you should consider: The cork layer is rather thin, and some people had concerns about the mat’s longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

