Which Deadpool action figures are best?

Deadpool is a Marvel superhero like no other. Sure, he has special abilities that allow him to heal at a rapid rate, and he’s trained in numerous forms of fighting and weapons. But Deadpool has something that no other Marvel character does — a real sense of humor. He’s a fast-talking, witty guy who can’t help but crack a joke. He also has a disfigured face and body from cancer cells that won’t leave his blood because his super-healing ability won’t let it. So, as you can imagine, he has no choice but to have a self-deprecating sense of humor.

Deadpool has been the star of two full-length feature films and has been seen in several X-Men movies as well. He’s also shown up in numerous animated features. Naturally, his action figures are fan favorites.

The best Deadpool action figure is the Marvel Legends Series: Deadpool 2 toy, where he can be seen in his revamped dark purple carbon suit. The accessories included are a pistol, knife, dual swords and several different hand gestures.

What to know before you buy a Deadpool action figure

Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson is the actual name of the superhero Deadpool. He began his career in the U.S. military before being kicked out and later joining the Canadian Special Forces. He has a strong background in conflict, and his experience earned him a place at the table with a group of elite assassins. The natural progression of his story, along with his disdain for authority, led him to become a mercenary and work on his own to earn a living. The real kicker for this completely unique superhero is that he knows he’s a superhero. In the Deadpool films and comics, he breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to the audience, often making jokes at his own expense. He’s very comical and is always looking for a way to crack wise.

Deadpool’s friends

Even though Deadpool is the star of the show — and he’ll be sure to let you know it — there are other characters that help him along the way. His best friend and sidekick is known as Weasel, an equally witty arms dealer who lives a life of crime. Blind Al is another side character. As the name suggests, she’s legally blind and can’t see Deadpool’s horrific scars. Maybe that’s why he lets her live in the same house as he does. Because Deadpool is affiliated with the X-Men, he’s able to recruit them when he’s in a jam. Colossus, Warhead and Angel Dust are three of his X-Men pals that help his cause.

Deadpool’s weapons

In the film, you’ll see Deadpool use dual Japanese samurai swords known as katanas. These are a set of two short swords that he wears in an X pattern on his back. He can quickly yield them and make mincemeat of his enemies. He’s also a skilled marksman and can handle any gun thrown his way. He keeps a pistol on his hip and doesn’t shy away from an explosive or two.

What to look for in a quality Deadpool action figure

Deadpool’s original suit

Deadpool’s main outfit is an all-red bodysuit that covers every inch of his scarred skin. It even has a full face mask, much like Spider-Man. It was created by his arms dealer, Weasel, and includes a plethora of utility for knives, guns and grenades. His mask is simple and form-fitting. It is the same color as his suit and features two large black areas around his eyes. Not surprisingly, this is the most common suit for Deadpool action figures.

Deadpool’s alternate suits

Being the trickster that he is, Deadpool has a few different outfits he parades around in. In fact, he kind of likes to play dress-up. In the Deadpool 2 movie, we see him wearing a yellow suit with a large X on the chest. This is from his time as a trainee with the X-Men. In the action figure version, you can see him rocking a purple hat and machine gun along with his yellow X-Men outfit. On the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics, Hasbro released a new Deadpool action figure with an all-white suit, red tie and red mask.

Different faces

Though he doesn’t love to show his face, Deadpool is known to take off his mask every once in a while. Many action figures stay true to this character by offering different sets of faces to swap. This can include whichever mask is represented by that specific suit, but can also include his real-life scarred face. There are also half-masks that show his lower face but still cover his eyes. With these additional accessories, you can swap between Wade Wilson and Deadpool.

How much you can expect to spend on a Deadpool action figure

Deadpool action figures cost between $20-$45.

Deadpool action figure FAQ

Do Deadpool action figures come with weapons?

A. Yes! Deadpool’s character uses weapons to fight his enemies, therefore most action figures include a set of katana swords, a pistol, hand knife and sometimes an automatic rifle.

How big are Deadpool action figures?

A. Deadpool action figures fall into the common mold sizes as most other figures from Hasbro and other toy companies, which is around 8 inches tall on average. You can find taller versions up to 10 inches high, as well as shorter, more compact toys at 6 inches tall.

What’s the best Deadpool action figure to buy?

Top Deadpool action figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends: Deadpool 2

What you need to know: From the popular Deadpool 2 movies, this action figure shows the wisecracking antihero in an uncommon dark purple carbon suit.

What you’ll love: There are four sets of hands that can be swapped out, which offer a ton of freedom to create interesting and hilarious poses — something Deadpool himself would appreciate. The figure stands at 6 inches tall and comes with a pistol, katanas and knife.

What you should consider: This is one of the shorter Deadpool action figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Deadpool action figure for the money

Marvel Legends Series: Deadpool Classic

What you need to know: The Deadpool Classic action figure harkens back to his days as an X-Man, where he wore a yellow-and-black jumpsuit.

What you’ll love: This set is highly posable and comes with a hat, two katana swords and his classic red mask. There’s also an alternate yellow head that represents his disfigured real-life face.

What you should consider: This classic figure may not be recognized by fans of the Deadpool films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel’s 80th Anniversary Deadpool Set

What you need to know: This unique set includes a plethora of accessories, weapons, a different Deadpool look and a new sidekick.

What you’ll love: Deadpool is decked out in an all-white suit with a red tie and red mask. He’s joined by his Hit-Monkey sidekick, who wears a matching white suit. There’s also a Deadpool shield, pink checkered guitar and a pair of headphones.

What you should consider: This outfit was not featured in the Deadpool films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

