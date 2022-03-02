Which LEGO Ninjago set is best?

There are dozens of LEGO themes on the market, from complex architectural sets to race cars, but Ninjago remains one of the most popular among kids. Closely tied to the television show of the same name, Ninjago is set in a fantasy world and follows six teenage ninjas as they battle forces of evil.

Since its launch, Ninjago has become a massive media franchise with countless building sets. For a detailed set that’s certain to entertain young builders for hours, the LEGO Ninjago Movie Fire Mech Building Kit is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Ninjago set

Ninjago movie vs. Ninjago TV series

When shopping for a LEGO Ninjago set, you’ll usually come across two distinct types of products: building sets for the “Ninjago” movie and sets for the popular TV series. Many of the same characters appear in both productions, but the storylines and cast of voice actors are completely different. Young fans of the films may be unfamiliar with the TV series. Make sure you buy a building set that corresponds with the child’s preferred interest, otherwise they could be disappointed.

Building set size

Like most LEGO themes, LEGO Ninjago building sets can include 100-2,000 pieces. The difficulty and amount of building space required grows with the piece count. Consider where your child will probably build the set and check out the dimensions before settling on a product.

Age range

You can usually find the suggested age range for a LEGO building set printed on the front of the box, but keep in mind that the building sets may have a slightly different age range from the “Ninjago” TV series, video games and films. Most Ninjago building sets are recommended for kids 8 and up, while the one-off film is usually considered appropriate for kids around 6-8 years old. The TV series occasionally incorporates somewhat mature themes and is usually recommended for children that are 8 years old or older.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Ninjago set

Characters

There are quite a few characters in the Ninjago universe, many of which appear as minifigures in Ninjago building sets. The main cast consists of six teenage ninjas, each with their own corresponding color and elemental power. Most fans of the franchise will want at least a few of the following figures in their set.

Lloyd Montgomery Garmadon is the ninja leader and youngest member of the group. Lloyd is also known as the green ninja.

is the ninja leader and youngest member of the group. Lloyd is also known as the green ninja. Kai is the red ninja and the elemental master of fire.

is the red ninja and the elemental master of fire. Nya is the silver ninja and the elemental master of water.

is the silver ninja and the elemental master of water. Jay is the blue ninja and the elemental master of lightning.

is the blue ninja and the elemental master of lightning. Cole is the solid black ninja and the elemental master of earth.

is the solid black ninja and the elemental master of earth. Zane is the titanium white ninja and the elemental master of ice.

is the titanium white ninja and the elemental master of ice. Master Wu: Wise and ancient, Master Wu is the master of creation and teacher of the six ninjas.

Mechs

Mechs are giant machines that Ninjago characters can pilot for battle sequences. The majority of LEGO Ninjago sets feature mechs, many of which are designed to resemble humanoid robots, dragons or insects.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Ninjago set

For a simple building set with 500 pieces or less, consumers can expect to spend $10-$60. Larger, complex sets with 900 pieces or more can cost over $150.

LEGO Ninjago set FAQ

What is Spinjitzu?

A. Spinjitzu is the fictional style of martial arts that is taught to the ninjas by the ancient Master Wu.

Is LEGO Ninjago appropriate for young children?

A. While the suggested age range can vary slightly depending on the product, most LEGO Ninjago sets are designed for kids at least 8 years old.

What’s the best LEGO Ninjago set to buy?

Top LEGO Ninjago set

LEGO Ninjago Movie Fire Mech Building Kit

What you need to know: Featuring a mech from the popular “Ninjago” film, this set comes with more than 900 pieces and six minifigures.

What you’ll love: This comprehensive building kit features ninja Kai’s fire mech, complete with an opening cockpit, detailed fire elements and positionable arms and legs. The shoulder blasters can also shoot plastic discs. This building set is recommended for kids ages 9-14.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the assembled mech had trouble standing on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Ninjago set for the money

LEGO Ninjago Legacy Monastery of Spinjitzu

What you need to know: This huge LEGO Ninjago set has more than 1,000 pieces and features eight of the franchise’s most popular characters.

What you’ll love: This set features all six of the main ninja characters in minifigure form, in addition to Master Wu and an enemy skeleton. The massive set recreates the sacred temple that often appears in the TV series, so the builder can easily recreate memorable battle scenes.

What you should consider: A few users said they received a building set with missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LEGO Ninjago set worth checking out

LEGO Ninjago Skull Sorcerer’s Dragon

What you need to know: This set features the huge skeleton dragon from the TV series alongside immersive lava parts and six minifigures.

What you’ll love: Once assembled, the skeleton dragon can shoot fire missiles and drop bones and spiders onto the Ninjago heroes. The set features a working statue trap, alongside a sorcerer minifigure and two enemy skeletons. The set can also be used with the Ninjago board game.

What you should consider: There have been reports of this building set being shipped with improper packaging or missing parts. Some boxes were also missing an instruction sheet upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.