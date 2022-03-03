Which gifts for kids who love Frankie from Monster High are best?

Find the best gifts for kids that love Frankie from the world of Monster High. The Monster High world celebrates differences and the unknown as supernatural beings and ghouls from across the globe come together to learn and bond. Frankie is the main character in the world of Monster High and there are multiple products to emphasize and show her likeness, from toy dolls and movies to backpacks and more. Look over these items to find a Frankie item that can add to the joy of a child as well as a potential Monster High collection in the making.

What is Monster High?

According to the Monster High website, it is a brand that is owned by larger parent Mattel. The toys celebrate differences and encourage curiosity and compassion when faced with the unknown. It includes fashionable monster-inspired characters and dolls and offers a wide variety of toys and forms of entertainment from movies to the well-known dolls. The line is a little over a decade old and now offers a growing amount of products and accessories.

Monster High even has a live-action movie in the works with Nickelodeon, as well as an older television show that ran for about seven years. The varied modes of toys and entertainment helps Monster High to expand and appeal to a wider audience.

What inspired Monster High?

Monster High came to life as a concept mainly inspired by scary and frightening lore from common culture and films. The monsters heavily draw from science fiction and horror movies and come with an added fashionable twist to make the odd and traditionally spooky more approachable.

Who is Frankie?

Monster High explains that Frankie Stein is the daughter of Frankenstein. She often has bright multi-colored hair and has a few stitches. Her clothing can often reference her origins with images of lightning as well as nuts and bolts.

Popular dolls for kids who love Frankie from Monster High

The Frankie dolls come in a wide range of specific themes and offer different activities and packaged sets. Some sets offer Frankie as well as other dolls or anchor accessories in order to provide a more immersive play experience.

Monster High Monster Family Frankie Stein & Alivia Stein Dolls

The family set includes Frankie Stein and her younger sister Alivia Stein as they spend time playing with a fun grill. The Alivia Stein doll is a little taller than 5 inches. The set also includes additional accessories such as a grill and tongs and even corn. Both dolls come in festive celebration dresses as they engage with the celebratory occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Monster High Frankie Pop Movies Figure

This toy combines the fun and iconic style of Funko POP! toys with the spooky fun of Monster High with a Frankie figure. It stands just under 4 inches tall and is recommended for children that are over the age of three.

Sold by Amazon

Monster High Frankie Stein Doll

This Frankie doll includes emoji looks that are incorporated into the clothing. This toy includes fun fashion accessories such as sunglasses and bright electric blue boots.

Sold by Amazon

Monster High Voltageous Hair Frankie Stein Doll

The Frankie Stein doll works with UV light in order to have a fun hairstyling experience. It includes bright, fun-colored hair extensions such as yellow and pink. The spooky-looking flat iron interacts with sections of the hair with the help of several fun stencil options.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Monster High Freaky Fusion Frankie Recharge Chamber

This set includes a Frankie doll and a recharge station to rejuvenate and better bring her back to life! The recharge chamber can even function as a small lamp in order to offer some comfort at night.

Sold by Amazon

Monster High Dance The Fright Away Transforming Frankie Stein Doll

Daughter of the famous Frankenstein is ready for the high school dance with accessories such as silver and gold masks. Her dress is bolt inspired in a bright, electrifying blue.

Sold by Amazon

Monster High Frankie Stein Doll

This doll has the ability to move and pose thanks to flexible knees and arms. Frankie Stein comes in a bright dress with electric yellow heels. Her hair is streaked in her iconic colors and includes her stitches.

Sold by Amazon

Monster High Electrified High-Voltage Frankie Stein Doll

This Frankie Stein doll includes four different responses when she is moved up into an assigned position. The dress comes in a bold multi-colored pattern and the doll comes with several bright accessories, such as tall electric yellow shoes and earrings that are in the shape of lightning bolts.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.