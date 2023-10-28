RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has shared tips for anyone traveling around Halloween, regarding costumes, props and other spooky accessories.

When traveling, the TSA reminds all travelers — costumed or not — of the 3-1-1 rule. This means if traveling with a liquid, gel, cream, paste or lotion (including fake blood) each item can only be 3.4 ounces or less and must fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, the rule applies. Larger amounts of liquids should be packed in a checked bag.

Fake — or real — knives, hatchets, pitchforks, light sabers, brooms, swords and scythes must be placed in checked baggage. A spokesperson for the TSA said to never pack any explosive replicas, including grenades, bombs or rocket launchers, since these are all prohibited items in both carry-on and checked bags.

Candy of all sizes is allowed through the checkpoint, but liquid quantities must follow the 3-1-1 rule. The TSA said it’s a good practice to remove any large bags of candy from a carry-on bag and place it in a bin.

If your Halloween costume includes a mask, it’s best not to wear it through security. Passengers wearing masks at the checkpoint will be asked to remove it so TSA Officers can properly ID them. Masks are fine when placed in a carry-on bag and can be put back on after going through the checkpoint.

A spokesperson for the TSA said the administration prefers travelers do not fully paint their faces when traveling through checkpoints. Officers still need to match travelers to their ID pictures.

When passing through a security checkpoint, the TSA asks travelers to place super hero capes in a carry-on bag or bin until the screening process is complete. A cape could trigger an alarm at the body scanner, resulting in a longer security process.

Bringing a jack-o-lantern through security is allowed (although not advised), so whether a pumpkin is decorated or carved, travelers can bring it in a carry-on bag. However, pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin butters that are liquid, creamy or spreadable have to be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and placed in your resealable liquids bag. Otherwise, make sure to check those items instead.

This batarang, which has two blades, was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport earlier this year. (Photo: TSA)

These sai swords, which are popular with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, were removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport earlier this year. (Photo: TSA)

This light-weight prop was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year. (Photo: TSA)

This replica gun was removed from a carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport earlier this year. (Photo: TSA)

This replica hand grenade was removed from a carry-on bag at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. (Photo: TSA)

This fake bullet-lined belt was not permitted through the security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this year. (Photo: TSA)

Anyone unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither can ask the TSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).