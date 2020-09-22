The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others sparked protests nationwide and here in Richmond, Virginia. To help our community move forward, 8News invited local leaders to participate in three conversations about race relations, police accountability and social unrest.

“Richmond and Race: The Conversation” includes three one-hour discussions led by 8News anchors Juan Conde, Constance Jones and John Rogers. The guests represent a variety of backgrounds including law enforcement, government, education, religion, music and sports.

We hope that you will watch each special report and continue to share your thoughts on Richmond and race with our news team. Email us your ideas for further conversations.

The third installment premieres on WRIC.com on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page and watch the latest conversation.

PART 1, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2, 2020

Guests include Bishop Larry Branch, Spokesperson for the Clergy Against Racism; Radio Personality and Community Advocate Clovia Lawrence; University of Richmond Professor Erik Nielson; Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith; Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor; Deputy Director of the American Civil War Museum Stephanie Arduini

PART 2, TUESDAY, SEPT. 8, 2020

Guests include Dr. Amy Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Schools; Dr. Ronald Crutcher, President of University of Richmond; Jason Kamras, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools; Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University; Dr. Michael Rao, President of Virginia Commonwealth University; Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Schools