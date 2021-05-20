Richmond Casino Race Residents plan protest against proposed casino location in Scott’s Addition Video Richmond neighborhoods protesting casino proposals Video Community members protest Bally’s casino plan, one neighbor says it could pave over a historical burial site Video What’s next in Richmond Casino plans? Stratford Hills residents react to third and final virtual meeting: ‘a real miss’ Video Final three Richmond casino proposals presented to community in virtual meetings Video Stratford Hill residents concerned over Bally’s Richmond Casino proposal: ‘I don’t think a casino in neighborhood areas fits that vision’ Video Three Richmond resort casino proposals advance to the final selection process Video Pamunkey Indian Tribe out of Richmond casino race following city rejection Richmond residents voice opinions about potential resort casino in community meeting City leaders hold first community meeting for Richmond’s proposed resort casino tonight Video Golden Nugget proposes $400 million casino project for City of Richmond Pamunkey Indian Tribe proposes minority owned, Virginia based casino for Richmond Urban One announces plans for $517 million casino development in Richmond’s southside Video Company responsible for Live! and Hard Rock casinos proposes Scotts Addition resort casino Video